Lirik Lagu Run - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run - Phum Viphurit
You've been camping all over my mind
Digging for purple matter
Feeding your fire
I've been
Hanging about on cloud-nine
Sipping on ageing fine wine
Can't get me higher
Pull me out
Just to push me in
You're till at dawn
Trying to move on
Lovers gone wrong
Let go It hurts I know
It's time to run
Moon rise Kingdom
Just bury your worries and sing along
Ho ho ho
We've been walking around in circles
Fighting our endless battles
But really who cares
Pull me out
Just to push me in again
Life gets rough
Just don't keep the world on your shoulders
You're till at dawn
Trying to move on
Lovers gone wrong
Let go It hurts I know
