Lirik Lagu Run - Phum Viphurit dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run - Phum Viphurit

You've been camping all over my mind

Digging for purple matter

Feeding your fire

I've been

Hanging about on cloud-nine

Sipping on ageing fine wine

Can't get me higher

Pull me out

Just to push me in

You're till at dawn

Trying to move on

Lovers gone wrong

Let go It hurts I know

It's time to run

Moon rise Kingdom

Just bury your worries and sing along

Ho ho ho

We've been walking around in circles

Fighting our endless battles

But really who cares

Pull me out

Just to push me in again

Life gets rough

Just don't keep the world on your shoulders

You're till at dawn

Trying to move on

Lovers gone wrong

Let go It hurts I know