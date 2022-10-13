Lirik lagu True Friends – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bring Me The Horizon – True Friends
I wouldn't hold my breath if I was you
'Cause I'll forget but I'll never forgive you
Don't you know, don't you know?
True friends stab you in the front
It's funny how
Things work out
Such a bitter irony
Bring Me The Horizon – True Friends
I wouldn't hold my breath if I was you
'Cause I'll forget but I'll never forgive you
Don't you know, don't you know?
True friends stab you in the front
It's funny how
Things work out
Such a bitter irony
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
Artikel Pilihan