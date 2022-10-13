Lirik Lagu Talking to Myself – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talking to Myself – Linkin Park
Tell me what I've gotta do
There's no getting through to you
The lights are on but nobody's home (nobody's home)
You say I can't understand
But you're not giving me a chance
When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I'm just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I'm just talking to myself
I admit I made mistakes
But yours might cost you everything
Can't you hear me calling you home?
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I'm just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I'm just talking to myself
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I'm just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I'm talking to myself
