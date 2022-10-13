Lirik Lagu Talking to Myself – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talking to Myself – Linkin Park

Tell me what I've gotta do

There's no getting through to you

The lights are on but nobody's home (nobody's home)

You say I can't understand

But you're not giving me a chance

When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I'm just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I'm just talking to myself

I admit I made mistakes

But yours might cost you everything

Can't you hear me calling you home?

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I'm just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I'm just talking to myself

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I'm just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I'm talking to myself