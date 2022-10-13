Lirik Lagu Invisible – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Invisible – Linkin Park

I've got an aching head

Echoes and buzzing noises

I know the words we said

But wish I could've turned our voices down

This is not black and white

Only organized confusion

I'm just trying to get it right

And in spite of all I should've done

I was not mad at you

I was not trying to tear you down

The words that I could've used

I was too scared to say out loud

If I cannot break your fall

I'll pick you up right off the ground

If you felt invisible

I won't let you feel that now

Invisible, invisible

Invisible, invisible

You didn't get your way

And it's an empty feeling

You've got a lot to say

And you just wanna know you're being heard

But this is not black and white

There are no clear solutions

I'm just trying to get it right

And in spite of all I should've done

I was not mad at you

I was not trying to tear you down

The words that I could've used

I was too scared to say out loud

If I cannot break your fall

I'll pick you up right off the ground

If you felt invisible

I won't let you feel that now

Invisible, invisible

Invisible, invisible

This is not black and white

There are no clear solutions

I'm just trying to get it right

And in spite of all I should've done

I was not mad at you

I was not trying to tear you down

The words that I could've used

I was too scared to say out loud

If I cannot break your fall

I'll pick you up right off the ground

If you felt invisible

I won't let you feel that now