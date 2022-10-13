Lirik Lagu Up at Night – Kehlani feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up at Night – Kehlani feat Justin Bieber

You wonder why I love you, there was never pressure

Easy as I want to, there's just no one better

You think it's calculated, baby, I'm just not that clever

Never

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way

Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape

Now at the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at

I think about all of the ways you turn me on (turn me on)

And my bed gets lonely whenever you're gone

But baby, I'm a wreck without you

All I do is fantasize about you (you)

You'rе the light of my life, you're my mеanin'

Girl, you got what I want, what I needed

And even when the Sun don't shine

I'll be right by your side

Holdin' you tight (you tight)

And when you feel like nobody cares

I'll be right there

To remind you that

You keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way

Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape

At the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at

Baby, the thought of you

You keep appearin' in my dreams

Huh-huh