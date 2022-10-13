Lirik Lagu Up at Night – Kehlani feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB
Ilustrasi, berikut lirik lagu Up at Night yang dipopulerkan Kehlani feat Justin Bieber, simak faktanya.
Ilustrasi, berikut lirik lagu Up at Night yang dipopulerkan Kehlani feat Justin Bieber, simak faktanya.

Lirik Lagu Up at NightKehlani feat Justin Bieber

You wonder why I love you, there was never pressure
Easy as I want to, there's just no one better
You think it's calculated, baby, I'm just not that clever
Never

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way
Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape
Now at the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you

Thoughts of you keep me up at night
Up at night, up at night
Thoughts of you keep me up at night
Up at night, up at night
Thoughts of you keep me up at

I think about all of the ways you turn me on (turn me on)
And my bed gets lonely whenever you're gone
But baby, I'm a wreck without you
All I do is fantasize about you (you)
You'rе the light of my life, you're my mеanin'
Girl, you got what I want, what I needed
And even when the Sun don't shine
I'll be right by your side
Holdin' you tight (you tight)
And when you feel like nobody cares
I'll be right there
To remind you that

You keep me up at night
Up at night, up at night
Thoughts of you keep me up at night
Up at night, up at night
Thoughts of you keep me up at

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way
Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape
At the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you

Thoughts of you keep me up at night
Up at night, up at night
Thoughts of you keep me up at night
Up at night, up at night
Thoughts of you keep me up at

Baby, the thought of you
You keep appearin' in my dreams
Huh-huh

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

