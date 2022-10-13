Lirik Lagu Simmer – Hayley Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Simmer – Hayley Williams
Rage is a quiet thing
You think that you've tamed it
But it's just lying in wait
Oh, rage
Is it in my veins?
Feel it in my face when
When I least expect it
Give in
(Control)
There's so many ways to give in
(Eyes closed)
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
(Control)
There's so many ways to give in
(Eyes closed)
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
If I had seen my reflection
As something more precious
He would've never
Mmh, and if my child needed protection
From a fucker like that man
I'd sooner gut him
'Cause nothing cuts like a mother
Give in
(Control)
There's so many ways to give in
(Eyes closed)
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
There's so many ways to give in
Eyes closed
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
(Simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer)
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
Wrap yourself in petals
Wrap yourself in petals
Wrap yourself in petals for armor
Petals for armor
Give in
(Control)
There's so many ways to give in
(Eyes closed)
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
There's so many ways to give in
(Eyes closed)
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer
