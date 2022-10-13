Lirik Lagu Simmer – Hayley Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Simmer – Hayley Williams

Rage is a quiet thing

You think that you've tamed it

But it's just lying in wait

Oh, rage

Is it in my veins?

Feel it in my face when

When I least expect it

Give in

(Control)

There's so many ways to give in

(Eyes closed)

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

(Control)

There's so many ways to give in

(Eyes closed)

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

If I had seen my reflection

As something more precious

He would've never

Mmh, and if my child needed protection

From a fucker like that man

I'd sooner gut him

'Cause nothing cuts like a mother

Give in

(Control)

There's so many ways to give in

(Eyes closed)

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

There's so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

(Simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer)

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

Wrap yourself in petals

Wrap yourself in petals

Wrap yourself in petals for armor

Petals for armor

Give in

(Control)

There's so many ways to give in

(Eyes closed)

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

There's so many ways to give in

(Eyes closed)

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer