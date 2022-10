Amnesia - 5 Seconds of Summer

I drove by all the places we used to hang out getting wasted

I thought about our last kiss, how it felt, the way you tasted

And even though your friends tell me you're doin' fine

Are you somewhere feeling lonely, even though he's right beside you?

When he says those words that hurt you, do you read the ones I wrote you?

Sometimes I start to wonder, was it just a lie?