WOW - Post Malone ft 21 Savage

Said she tired of lil' money, need a big boy

Pull up twenty inch blades like I'm Lil' Troy

Now it's everybody flockin', need a decoy

Shawty mixin' up the vodka with the LaCroix, yeah

G-Wagon, G-Wagon, G-Wagon, G-Wagon

All the housewives pullin' up (up, up, up)

I got a lot of toys