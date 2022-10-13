Lirik Lagu Never Can Say Goodbye - Gloria Gaynor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Never Can Say Goodbye - Gloria Gaynor

I never can say goodbye

No, no, no, I

I never can say goodbye

Every time I think I've had enough

And start heading for the door

There's a very strange vibration

Piercing me right to the core

It says, "Turn around, you fool

You know you love him more and more"

Tell me why is it so?

Don't wanna let you go!

Hey, I never can say goodbye boy, ooh baby

I never can say goodbye, no, no, no, hey

I never can say goodbye

Oh, no, I

I never can say goodbye

I keep thinking that our problems

Soon are all gonna work out

But there's that same unhappy feeling

And there's that anguish, there's that doubt

It's that same old dizzy hang-up

I can't do with you or without

Tell me why is it so?

I don't wanna let you go!

Hey, I never can say goodbye boy, ooh baby

I never can say goodbye, no, no, no, oo