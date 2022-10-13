Lirik Lagu Never Can Say Goodbye - Gloria Gaynor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Never Can Say Goodbye - Gloria Gaynor
I never can say goodbye
No, no, no, I
I never can say goodbye
Every time I think I've had enough
And start heading for the door
There's a very strange vibration
Piercing me right to the core
It says, "Turn around, you fool
You know you love him more and more"
Tell me why is it so?
Don't wanna let you go!
Hey, I never can say goodbye boy, ooh baby
I never can say goodbye, no, no, no, hey
I never can say goodbye
Oh, no, I
I never can say goodbye
I keep thinking that our problems
Soon are all gonna work out
But there's that same unhappy feeling
And there's that anguish, there's that doubt
It's that same old dizzy hang-up
I can't do with you or without
Tell me why is it so?
I don't wanna let you go!
Hey, I never can say goodbye boy, ooh baby
I never can say goodbye, no, no, no, oo
