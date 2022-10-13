Lirik Lagu Don't Go Away - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Go Away - Oasis
Cold and frosty morning
There's not a lot to say
About the things caught in my mind
And as the day was dawning
My plane flew away
With all the things caught in my mind
I don't wanna be there when you're coming down
Don't Go Away - Oasis
Cold and frosty morning
There's not a lot to say
About the things caught in my mind
And as the day was dawning
My plane flew away
With all the things caught in my mind
I don't wanna be there when you're coming down
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
Artikel Pilihan