Lirik Circles - Post Malone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Circles - Post Malone

We couldn't turn around

'Til we were upside down

I'll be the bad guy now

But, no, I ain't too proud

I couldn't be there

Even when I tried

You don't believe it

We do this every time

Seasons change and our love went cold

Feed the flame 'cause we can't let it go

Run away, but we're running in circles

Run away, run away

I dare you to do something

I'm waiting on you again

So I don't take the blame

Run away, but we're running in circles

Run away, run away, run away

Let go

I got a feeling that it's time to let go

I say so

I knew that this was doomed from the get-go

You thought that it was special, special

But it was just the sex though, the sex though

And I still hear the echoes (the echoes)

I got a feeling that it's time to let it go, let it go

Seasons change and our love went cold

Feed the flame 'cause we can't let it go

Run away, but we're running in circles

Run away, run away

I dare you to do something

I'm waiting on you again

So I don't take the blame

Run away, but we're running in circles

Run away, run away, run away