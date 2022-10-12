Lirik Lagu What You Waiting For - Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

What You Waiting For – Jeon Somi

Neo ttaeme geurae

Aekkujeun jeonhwagiman miweojijana

Jalhaejujina maldeonga

Nam jugin akkabjiman gatgin shireunji

Guji ihaeneun an halge

Nal hyanghan misoga yasokhae

Jakku geureoke chyeoda boji ma

Oneureun aesseo moreun cheok mothagesseo

Ijen soljikhi malhaejweo

Just tell me what you waiting for

Baby I've been waiting for you all this time

I'm faded maeil bam I'm drunk and wasted

Tell me what you waiting for

Baby you already know

Just how I feel about you

But why you got me doubtin' you

Tell me who you waiting for

What you waiting for

Naega aniramyeon

Seulpeojijana miss you right

Ape inneunde wae nuni doraga

Saenggakhaebwa

Daedabhaebwa

Eojjeol geoya nal

Neo ttaeme jisen bami myeot gae

Wae moreuncheokhae tell me baby why

Oneureun aesseo balgeun cheok mothagesseo

Ijen soljikhi malhaejweo

Just tell me what you waiting for

Baby I've been waiting for you all this time

I'm faded maeil bam I'm drunk and wasted

Tell me what you waiting for

Baby you already know

Just how I feel about you

But why you got me doubtin' you

Tell me who you waiting for

I'm waiting for love

Na hollo neomaneul wihae chumeul chujiman too far

Kkeucheul moreul mankeum weonhae how badly I need you

Ring the alarm!