Lirik Lagu What You Waiting For - Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

What You Waiting For – Jeon Somi
Neo ttaeme geurae
Aekkujeun jeonhwagiman miweojijana
Jalhaejujina maldeonga
Nam jugin akkabjiman gatgin shireunji
Guji ihaeneun an halge
Nal hyanghan misoga yasokhae
Jakku geureoke chyeoda boji ma
Oneureun aesseo moreun cheok mothagesseo
Ijen soljikhi malhaejweo
Just tell me what you waiting for
Baby I've been waiting for you all this time
I'm faded maeil bam I'm drunk and wasted
Tell me what you waiting for
Baby you already know
Just how I feel about you
But why you got me doubtin' you
Tell me who you waiting for
What you waiting for
Naega aniramyeon
Seulpeojijana miss you right
Ape inneunde wae nuni doraga
Saenggakhaebwa
Daedabhaebwa
Eojjeol geoya nal
Neo ttaeme jisen bami myeot gae
Wae moreuncheokhae tell me baby why
Oneureun aesseo balgeun cheok mothagesseo
Ijen soljikhi malhaejweo
Just tell me what you waiting for
Baby I've been waiting for you all this time
I'm faded maeil bam I'm drunk and wasted
Tell me what you waiting for
Baby you already know
Just how I feel about you
But why you got me doubtin' you
Tell me who you waiting for
I'm waiting for love
Na hollo neomaneul wihae chumeul chujiman too far
Kkeucheul moreul mankeum weonhae how badly I need you
Ring the alarm!
