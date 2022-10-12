Lirik Yours-Chanyeol x Raiden ft Lee Hi, Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Litik lagu Yours - Chanyeol, Lee Hi, DJ Raiden, Changmo

[Romanized:]

Ipsure garyeojin

Nunbichui soksagim

I'll be yours

I'll be yours

Musimhan gwansimmankeum

Apeun ge isseulkka

Heukbaek gateun sigan

Han chi apdo moreun chae

Neoreul hemaedeusi

Gidaryeo on neukkim

Challa binteum eopsi

Neoro ieojin kkumeseo

Da eodume gatin geotcheoreom

Du nuneul gamgoseo

Bul kkeojin gamjeonge chwihae

Naneun neoreul ileoga

Sumi meojeul geot gateun ibyeol kkeut

Nun meon sarangi amjeondoen geu sungan

Chagaun ongi gadeukan heunjeok

Simjangi balpin deuthae

Kkeuteomneun eodumeul samkin deusi

Buseojin gieogui jogakdeuri

Bokjapan maeumi biwojijil ana

Yeah yeah

Ne nunmureun naega da gajilge

Neoreul wonhae dareun iyueopsi

Saeppalgan ipsulcheoreom seonmyeonghan neoreul

Let me tell ya

Oh oh neol dameun siseon

(Love me don't hurt me)

Oh oh nuneul gamado Yeah

(Just kiss me don't burn me)

I'll be yours

(And I'll be yours)

I'll be yours, baby

I'll be yours

(I'll be yours)

I'll be yours, baby

Oh oh deouk ppajyeoga

(Love me don't hurt me)

Oh oh sumgil suga eopseo

(Just kiss me don't burn me)

I'll be yours

(And I'll be yours)

I'll be yours, baby

I'll be yours

(I'll be yours)

I'll be yours, baby