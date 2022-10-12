Lirik Yours-Chanyeol x Raiden ft Lee Hi, Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Litik lagu Yours - Chanyeol, Lee Hi, DJ Raiden, Changmo
[Romanized:]
Ipsure garyeojin
Nunbichui soksagim
I'll be yours
I'll be yours
Musimhan gwansimmankeum
Apeun ge isseulkka
Heukbaek gateun sigan
Han chi apdo moreun chae
Neoreul hemaedeusi
Gidaryeo on neukkim
Challa binteum eopsi
Neoro ieojin kkumeseo
Da eodume gatin geotcheoreom
Du nuneul gamgoseo
Bul kkeojin gamjeonge chwihae
Naneun neoreul ileoga
Sumi meojeul geot gateun ibyeol kkeut
Nun meon sarangi amjeondoen geu sungan
Chagaun ongi gadeukan heunjeok
Simjangi balpin deuthae
Kkeuteomneun eodumeul samkin deusi
Buseojin gieogui jogakdeuri
Bokjapan maeumi biwojijil ana
Yeah yeah
Ne nunmureun naega da gajilge
Neoreul wonhae dareun iyueopsi
Saeppalgan ipsulcheoreom seonmyeonghan neoreul
Let me tell ya
Oh oh neol dameun siseon
(Love me don't hurt me)
Oh oh nuneul gamado Yeah
(Just kiss me don't burn me)
I'll be yours
(And I'll be yours)
I'll be yours, baby
I'll be yours
(I'll be yours)
I'll be yours, baby
Oh oh deouk ppajyeoga
(Love me don't hurt me)
Oh oh sumgil suga eopseo
(Just kiss me don't burn me)
I'll be yours
(And I'll be yours)
I'll be yours, baby
I'll be yours
(I'll be yours)
I'll be yours, baby
Artikel Pilihan