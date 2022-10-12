Lirik Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

Hello? (Hello? Hello? Hello?)

Is there anybody in there?

Just nod if you can hear me

Is there anyone home?

Come on now

I hear you're feeling down

Well I can ease your pain

Get you on your feet again

Relax

I'll need some information first

Just the basic facts

Can you show me where it hurts?

There is no pain you are receding

A distant ship smoke on the horizon

You are only coming through in waves

Your lips move but I can't hear what you're saying

When I was a child I had a fever

My hands felt just like two balloons

Now I've got that feeling once again

I can't explain you would not understand

This is not how I am

I have become comfortably numb

I have become comfortably numb

Okay (okay, okay, okay)

Just a little pinprick

There'll be no more, ah

But you may feel a little sick

Can you stand up?

I do believe it's working, good

That'll keep you going through the show

Come on it's time to go

There is no pain you are receding

A distant ship, smoke on the horizon

You are only coming through in waves

Your lips move but I can't hear what you're saying

When I was a child

I caught a fleeting glimpse

Out of the corner of my eye

I turned to look but it was gone

I cannot put my finger on it now

The child is grown

The dream is gone

I have become comfortably numb

Credit

Album: The Wall

Dirilis: 1979

Penulis lagu: David Jon Gilmour dan Roger Waters

Genre: Musik rok progresif, Pop