Lirik Lagu The Way I Love You – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Way I Love You – Isyana Sarasvati

Say my name say my name say my name

Every time right now

I will fall I will fallin' to you hm yeah

If I say that you need me boy

That I will be right there

Baby that's the way I love you

Oh our love so strong

I just knew will feels so right

And I found I'm with you

All I need is you

I've waited all my life for someone just like you

Anytime of the day

That's the way I love you

I've waited for someone who loves me like you do

Anytime of the day

That's the way I love you

Hold my hand hold my hand hold my hand

And I won;t let go oh

I am let you keeping with you

There's nothing that can ever

Tear us goes apart

Baby that's the way I love you

Oh our love so strong

I just knew will feels so right

And I found I'm with you

All I need is you

I've waited all my life for someone just like you

Anytime of the day

That's the way I love you oh

I've waited for someone who loves me like you do

Anytime of the day

That's the way I love you

Anytime of the day

That's the way I love you

Anytime of the day

That's the way I love you

Hm

Du du du

Yeah

Pa ra pa pa

All I need is your love tonight

All I need is your love tonight

All I need is your love tonight

All I need is love

All I need is your love tonight

All I need is your love tonight

All I need is your love tonight

All I need is