Lirik Lagu The Way I Love You – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Way I Love You – Isyana Sarasvati
Say my name say my name say my name
Every time right now
I will fall I will fallin' to you hm yeah
If I say that you need me boy
That I will be right there
Baby that's the way I love you
Oh our love so strong
I just knew will feels so right
And I found I'm with you
All I need is you
I've waited all my life for someone just like you
Anytime of the day
That's the way I love you
I've waited for someone who loves me like you do
Anytime of the day
That's the way I love you
Hold my hand hold my hand hold my hand
And I won;t let go oh
I am let you keeping with you
There's nothing that can ever
Tear us goes apart
Baby that's the way I love you
Oh our love so strong
I just knew will feels so right
And I found I'm with you
All I need is you
I've waited all my life for someone just like you
Anytime of the day
That's the way I love you oh
I've waited for someone who loves me like you do
Anytime of the day
That's the way I love you
Anytime of the day
That's the way I love you
Anytime of the day
That's the way I love you
Hm
Du du du
Yeah
Pa ra pa pa
All I need is your love tonight
All I need is your love tonight
All I need is your love tonight
All I need is love
All I need is your love tonight
All I need is your love tonight
All I need is your love tonight
All I need is
