Lirik Lagu Rich Love - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

I remember talking and drinking what we could find
Burnin' all those candles and stayin' up through the night
We'd make reservations for the places we know we'd never try
But then oh, we found some rich love
I remember feeling broke as a bottle of wine
I didn't move to the city to count all my pennies
And worship the Hollywood sign
She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"
And she'll take every one last time
And I know, 'cause I found some fake love
Ooh, broke as a bottle of wine
Ooh, but drink with you all damn night
Ooh, not trying to trade up
'Cause if we don't find money
Then what we got honey is just enough
We got some rich love
She'll say, "Hey man,"
She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"
She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"
And she'll take every one last time and I know
Do you remember dancing at parties out in the yard?
We would piss off the neighbors
They'd eventually call the cops
And I was saving up for something, hoping life would finally start
'Cause oh, we had some new love
Ooh, broke as a bottle of wine
Ooh, but drink with you all damn night
Ooh, broke as a bottle of wine
'Cause if we don't find money
Then what we got honey lifts it up
We got some rich love
She'll say, "Hey man,"
She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"
She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"
And she'll take every one last time and I know
We're broke as a bottle of wine
Oh, we're broke as a bottle of wine
Said, we're broke as a bottle of wine
We're broke as a bottle of wine
Broke as a bottle of wine
We're broke as a bottle of wine
'Cause if we don't find money
Then what we got honey lifts it up
We got some rich love
