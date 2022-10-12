Lirik Lagu Rich Love - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rich Love - OneRepublic

I remember talking and drinking what we could find

Burnin' all those candles and stayin' up through the night

We'd make reservations for the places we know we'd never try

But then oh, we found some rich love

I remember feeling broke as a bottle of wine

I didn't move to the city to count all my pennies

And worship the Hollywood sign

She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"

And she'll take every one last time

And I know, 'cause I found some fake love

Ooh, broke as a bottle of wine

Ooh, but drink with you all damn night

Ooh, not trying to trade up

'Cause if we don't find money

Then what we got honey is just enough

We got some rich love

She'll say, "Hey man,"

She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"

She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"

And she'll take every one last time and I know

Do you remember dancing at parties out in the yard?

We would piss off the neighbors

They'd eventually call the cops

And I was saving up for something, hoping life would finally start

'Cause oh, we had some new love

Ooh, broke as a bottle of wine

Ooh, but drink with you all damn night

Ooh, broke as a bottle of wine

'Cause if we don't find money

Then what we got honey lifts it up

We got some rich love

She'll say, "Hey man,"

She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"

She'll say, "Hey man, nice to meet you,"

And she'll take every one last time and I know

We're broke as a bottle of wine

Oh, we're broke as a bottle of wine

Said, we're broke as a bottle of wine

We're broke as a bottle of wine

Broke as a bottle of wine

We're broke as a bottle of wine

'Cause if we don't find money

Then what we got honey lifts it up

We got some rich love