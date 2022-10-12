Lirik Dogs - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB
Pink Floyd.
Pink Floyd. /Twitter/@pinkfloyd

Lirik Dogs - Pink Floyd

You gotta be crazy, you gotta have a real need
You gotta sleep on your toes, and when you're on the street
You gotta be able to pick out the easy meat with your eyes closed
And then moving in silently, down wind and out of sight
You gotta strike when the moment is right without thinking

And after a while, you can work on points for style
Like the club tie, and the firm handshake
A certain look in the eye and an easy smile
You have to be trusted by the people that you lie to
So that when they turn their backs on you,
You'll get the chance to put the knife in

You gotta keep one eye looking over your shoulder
You know it's going to get harder, and harder, and harder as you get older
And in the end you'll pack up and fly down south
Hide your head in the sand,
Just another sad old man
All alone and dying of cancer

And when you loose control, you'll reap the harvest you have sown
And as the fear grows, the bad blood slows and turns to stone
And it's too late to lose the weight you used to need to throw around
So have a good drown, as you go down, all alone
Dragged down by the stone (stone, stone, stone, stone, stone)

I gotta admit that I'm a little bit confused
Sometimes it seems to me as if I'm just being used
Gotta stay awake, gotta try and shake off this creeping malaise
If I don't stand my own ground, how can I find my way out of this maze?

Deaf, dumb, and blind, you just keep on pretending
That everyone's expendable and no-one has a real friend
And it seems to you the thing to do would be to isolate the winner
And everything's done under the sun
And you believe at heart, everyone's a killer

Who was born in a house full of pain
Who was trained not to spit in the fan
Who was told what to do by the man
Who was broken by trained personnel

Who was fitted with collar and chain
Who was given a pat on the back
Who was breaking away from the pack
Who was only a stranger at home

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Yours – Jin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yours – Jin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinta Indonesia - Kahitna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Indonesia - Kahitna dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Being So Normal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Being So Normal dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Salam Kami Dalam Lagu – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Salam Kami Dalam Lagu – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menepi Menetap - Deva Mahenra feat Mikha Tambayong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menepi Menetap - Deva Mahenra feat Mikha Tambayong dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bujangan - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bujangan - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Decalcomania – Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Decalcomania – Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Adek Erfil Manurung Sentil Lesti Kejora: Tiba-Tiba Umrah sementara Katanya Sakit
2

TGIPF Tragedi Kanjuruhan Soal Gas Air Mata Polisi yang Kedaluarsa: Itu Penyimpangan, Pelanggaran
3

Sinergi Berkelanjutan, Bank Mandiri Kembali Gelar Lelang Akbar
4

Persidangan Ferdy Sambo cs Akan Dilakukan Secara Terbuka, 30 Jaksa Telah Disiapkan
5

Prediksi BMKG 11-12 Oktober di Jawa Barat: Hujan Lebat, Sejumlah Daerah Status Siaga hingga Waspada
6

Cristiano Ronaldo Usai Bikin Rekor 700 Gol Klub: United We Continue!
7

Akui Gunakan Gas Air Mata Kedaluwarsa saat Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Polri: Tidak Ada yang Mematikan
8

Bukan Efek Gas Air Mata, Polri Klaim Korban Kanjuruhan Meninggal Karena Kurang Oksigen
9

Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Bakal Kembali Jalani Pemeriksaan Pekan Ini
10

Tim Gabungan Aremania Beri Alat Bukti Penting Tragedi Kanjuruhan ke TGIPF, Apa Isinya?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Rabu Legi 12 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Rabu Legi 12 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Keistimewaan Weton

12 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Big Movies Platinum Family, Anak Jalanan, Repost

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Big Movies Platinum Family, Anak Jalanan, Repost

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022: Pesangan Ngirim Anda Sinyal Membingungkan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022: Pesangan Ngirim Anda Sinyal Membingungkan

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Rabu , 12 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Kebahagiaan Dunia Akhirat

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Rabu , 12 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Kebahagiaan Dunia Akhirat

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022: Keberuntungan Akan Dengan Mudah Anda Dapatkan

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022: Keberuntungan Akan Dengan Mudah Anda Dapatkan

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Hasil Liga Champions Tadi Malam: Kalah Jumlah Pemain, Man City Ditahan Imbang Copenhagen 0-0

Hasil Liga Champions Tadi Malam: Kalah Jumlah Pemain, Man City Ditahan Imbang Copenhagen 0-0

12 Oktober 2022, 02:45 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING AC Milan vs Chelsea via SCTV Gratis Nonton UEFA Liga Champions 2022/2023

LINK LIVE STREAMING AC Milan vs Chelsea via SCTV Gratis Nonton UEFA Liga Champions 2022/2023

12 Oktober 2022, 02:41 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Hasil Liga Champions Grup H, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Bianconeri Dipermalukan Klub Israel 2-0

Hasil Liga Champions Grup H, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Bianconeri Dipermalukan Klub Israel 2-0

12 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Indotrends

Lirik dan Makna Lagu Batak Populer Berjudul Sinanggar Tulo, Artinya Soal Perjodohan

Lirik dan Makna Lagu Batak Populer Berjudul Sinanggar Tulo, Artinya Soal Perjodohan

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download Logo Hari Santri 2022 Format JPG dan PNG, Simak Filosofi Logo HSN 2022 di Sini

Link Download Logo Hari Santri 2022 Format JPG dan PNG, Simak Filosofi Logo HSN 2022 di Sini

12 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Indotrends

'Tondi Tondi Hu Do Ho' Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Batak Berjudul Tondi Tondiku oleh Trio Style Voice

'Tondi Tondi Hu Do Ho' Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Batak Berjudul Tondi Tondiku oleh Trio Style Voice

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Terpesona, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Terpesona, Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

25 Kata dalam Bahasa Makassar serta Artinya ini Masuk KBBI, Mulai dari Acuci hingga Tumanurung

25 Kata dalam Bahasa Makassar serta Artinya ini Masuk KBBI, Mulai dari Acuci hingga Tumanurung

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini, Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions 2022, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini, Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions 2022, Tinggal Klik

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Upin dan Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, BlockBuster

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Upin dan Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, BlockBuster

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Siang Hari.Hujan Masih Melanda Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Siang Hari.Hujan Masih Melanda Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Tiada Berdaya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Tiada Berdaya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Yatim Piatu, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Yatim Piatu, Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB