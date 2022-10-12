Lirik Lagu They Don't Know About Us - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

They Don't Know About Us - One Direction

People say we shouldn't be together

We're too young to know about forever

But I say they don't know what they're talk-talk-talkin' about (talk-talk-talkin' about)

'Cause this love is only getting stronger

So I don't wanna wait any longer

I just wanna tell the world that you're mine, girl

Oh

They don't know about the things we do

They don't know about the "I love you's"

But I bet you if they only knew (they don't know)

They would just be jealous of us

They don't know about the up all night

They don't know I've waited all my life

Just to find a love that feels this right

Baby, they don't know about, they don't know about us

One touch and I was a believer

Every kiss, it gets a little sweeter

It's getting better

Keeps getting better all the time, girl

They don't know about the things we do

They don't know about the "I love yous"

But I bet you if they only knew (they don't know)

They would just be jealous of us

They don't know about the up all night

They don't know I've waited all my life

Just to find a love that feels this right

Baby, they don't know about, they don't know about us

They don't know how special you are

They don't know what you've done to my heart

They can say anything they want

'Cause they don't know about us

They don't know what we do best

It's between me and you, our little secret

But I wanna tell 'em

I wanna tell the world that you're mine, girl