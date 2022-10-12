Lirik Lagu They Don't Know About Us - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cover album Take Me Home milik One Direction.
Cover album Take Me Home milik One Direction. /

They Don't Know About Us - One Direction

People say we shouldn't be together
We're too young to know about forever
But I say they don't know what they're talk-talk-talkin' about (talk-talk-talkin' about)

'Cause this love is only getting stronger
So I don't wanna wait any longer
I just wanna tell the world that you're mine, girl

Oh

They don't know about the things we do
They don't know about the "I love you's"
But I bet you if they only knew (they don't know)
They would just be jealous of us
They don't know about the up all night
They don't know I've waited all my life
Just to find a love that feels this right
Baby, they don't know about, they don't know about us

One touch and I was a believer
Every kiss, it gets a little sweeter
It's getting better
Keeps getting better all the time, girl

They don't know about the things we do
They don't know about the "I love yous"
But I bet you if they only knew (they don't know)
They would just be jealous of us
They don't know about the up all night
They don't know I've waited all my life
Just to find a love that feels this right
Baby, they don't know about, they don't know about us

They don't know how special you are
They don't know what you've done to my heart
They can say anything they want
'Cause they don't know about us

They don't know what we do best
It's between me and you, our little secret
But I wanna tell 'em
I wanna tell the world that you're mine, girl

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

