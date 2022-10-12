Lirik Lagu Wings – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wings – Little Mix

Mama told me not to waste my life (ah-ooh)

She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (ah-ooh)

Don't let what they say keep you up at night (ah-ooh)

And if they give you-, shh

Then they can walk on by

My feet, feet can't touch the ground

And I can't hear a sound

But you just keep on running up your mouth, yeah

Walk, walk on over there

'Cause I'm too fly to care, oh, yeah

Your words don't mean a thing

I'm not listening

Keep talking, all I know is

Mama told me not to waste my life

She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly"

Don't let what they say keep you up at night

And they can't detain you

'Cause wings are made to fly

And we don't let nobody bring us down

No matter what you say, it won't hurt me

Don't matter if I fall from the sky

These wings are made to fly

I'm firing up on that runway

I know we're gonna get there someday

But we don't need no ready, steady, go, no

Talk, talk turns into air

And I don't even care, oh, yeah

Your words don't mean a thing

I'm not listening

Keep talking, all I know is

Mama told me not to waste my life

She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly"

Don't let what they say keep you up at night

And they can't detain you

'Cause wings are made to fly

And we don't let nobody bring us down

No matter what you say, it won't hurt me

Don't matter if I fall from the sky

These wings are made to fly

I don't need no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey"

I don't hear no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey"

You better keep on walking

I don't wanna hear your talking, boy

You better keep on walking

I don't wanna hear your talking, boy