Lirik Lagu Wings – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Little Mix.
Little Mix. /Instagram @littlemix

Lirik Lagu WingsLittle Mix

Mama told me not to waste my life (ah-ooh)
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (ah-ooh)
Don't let what they say keep you up at night (ah-ooh)
And if they give you-, shh
Then they can walk on by

My feet, feet can't touch the ground
And I can't hear a sound
But you just keep on running up your mouth, yeah
Walk, walk on over there
'Cause I'm too fly to care, oh, yeah

Your words don't mean a thing
I'm not listening
Keep talking, all I know is

Mama told me not to waste my life
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly"
Don't let what they say keep you up at night
And they can't detain you
'Cause wings are made to fly
And we don't let nobody bring us down
No matter what you say, it won't hurt me
Don't matter if I fall from the sky
These wings are made to fly

I'm firing up on that runway
I know we're gonna get there someday
But we don't need no ready, steady, go, no
Talk, talk turns into air
And I don't even care, oh, yeah

Your words don't mean a thing
I'm not listening
Keep talking, all I know is

Mama told me not to waste my life
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly"
Don't let what they say keep you up at night
And they can't detain you
'Cause wings are made to fly
And we don't let nobody bring us down
No matter what you say, it won't hurt me
Don't matter if I fall from the sky
These wings are made to fly

I don't need no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey"
I don't hear no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey"
You better keep on walking
I don't wanna hear your talking, boy
You better keep on walking
I don't wanna hear your talking, boy

Editor: Nopsi Marga

