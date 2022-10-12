Lirik Lagu Clued up – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clued up – Little Mix

Hey, yeah, no, oh, oh, yeah, mmm

Listen, I used to dress like everybody else

I wanted to just blend in

They told me no, keep my dreams on the low

Told me I'd never win, yeah

I love to be different

Guard up to opinions then let 'em in

Tear me down, wanna see me drown

Like being happy is such a sin, uh-huh

And now I'm older, it's never over

It don't stop affecting me, the world keeps testing me

I'm getting on track with every knock back

On a bad day, I just gotta stay, stay, stay, stay

I stay clued up and I'm ready

To love the good and live the bad

C-c-clued up and now I get it

Just make the best of what you have

'Cause sometimes it's beauty, sometimes it's pain

Sometimes it's sunshine and sometimes it's rain

I'm c-c-clued up and now I get it

Just make the best of what you have

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh, woah

C-c-clued up and now I get it

Just make the best of what you have

Invisible, I feel like I'm forgotten

Do you even notice me? Yeah

Work myself up, let the nerves take over

How I feel isn't what you see

I need control, don't know how to let it go

I need to learn to let it be, yeah

Gotta remember nothing lasts forever

So I'm just happy being me, oh-oh

And when I'm older, it's never over

It don't stop affecting me, the world keeps testing me

I'm staying on track with every knock back

On a bad day, I just gotta stay, stay, stay, stay

I stay clued up and I'm ready

To love the good and live the bad

C-c-clued up and now I get it

Just make the best of what you have

'Cause sometimes it's beauty, sometimes it's pain

Sometimes it's sunshine and sometimes it's rain

I'm c-c-clued up and now I get it

Just make the best of what you have

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh, woah

C-c-clued up and now I get it

Just make the best of what you have

I will never run, never run from a lesson

I will never hide, never hide from the present

All the ups and the downs

All the heres and the nows, oh

Everything I face, no, it's never forgotten

'Cause every single day is a chance I can blossom

All the ups and the downs

Yeah, I'm living right now, hey

Mmm, I'm living right now, yeah

(Aah, one, two, three!)