Lirik Lagu Clued up – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clued up – Little Mix
Hey, yeah, no, oh, oh, yeah, mmm
Listen, I used to dress like everybody else
I wanted to just blend in
They told me no, keep my dreams on the low
Told me I'd never win, yeah
I love to be different
Guard up to opinions then let 'em in
Tear me down, wanna see me drown
Like being happy is such a sin, uh-huh
And now I'm older, it's never over
It don't stop affecting me, the world keeps testing me
I'm getting on track with every knock back
On a bad day, I just gotta stay, stay, stay, stay
I stay clued up and I'm ready
To love the good and live the bad
C-c-clued up and now I get it
Just make the best of what you have
'Cause sometimes it's beauty, sometimes it's pain
Sometimes it's sunshine and sometimes it's rain
I'm c-c-clued up and now I get it
Just make the best of what you have
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh, woah
C-c-clued up and now I get it
Just make the best of what you have
Invisible, I feel like I'm forgotten
Do you even notice me? Yeah
Work myself up, let the nerves take over
How I feel isn't what you see
I need control, don't know how to let it go
I need to learn to let it be, yeah
Gotta remember nothing lasts forever
So I'm just happy being me, oh-oh
And when I'm older, it's never over
It don't stop affecting me, the world keeps testing me
I'm staying on track with every knock back
On a bad day, I just gotta stay, stay, stay, stay
I stay clued up and I'm ready
To love the good and live the bad
C-c-clued up and now I get it
Just make the best of what you have
'Cause sometimes it's beauty, sometimes it's pain
Sometimes it's sunshine and sometimes it's rain
I'm c-c-clued up and now I get it
Just make the best of what you have
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh, woah
C-c-clued up and now I get it
Just make the best of what you have
I will never run, never run from a lesson
I will never hide, never hide from the present
All the ups and the downs
All the heres and the nows, oh
Everything I face, no, it's never forgotten
'Cause every single day is a chance I can blossom
All the ups and the downs
Yeah, I'm living right now, hey
Mmm, I'm living right now, yeah
(Aah, one, two, three!)
