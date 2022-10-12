Lirik Lagu Boy – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy – Little Mix
Do you remember what he sayin'?
(I do, he told you he'd never) ever hurt you
Oh, here we go again
Another (break-up, make-up) when you're gonna wake up
I'm gon' be the one to call him out
Look how many times he let you down
When's he gonna learn to be a real man
I'll be the one to say you're beautiful
One more word he never said at all
I'm just sayin' you need to go
Forget that boy, forget that boy
We know that that boy ain't good enough for you
You're holding back tears in your eyes
That boy wanna fight but I never see him fighting for you
He'll never realize what he's got
Until it's gone (and he'll lose you forever)
Girl you'll be alright, forget that boy
Girl, don't you know you set the tone?
I'll make you stop that, fight back
He won't get away with that
Look who's ringing up your phone
You wanna call back, leave that
Ain't nobody got time for that
It's funny how the tables turn
