Lirik Lagu Boy – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy – Little Mix

Do you remember what he sayin'?

(I do, he told you he'd never) ever hurt you

Oh, here we go again

Another (break-up, make-up) when you're gonna wake up

I'm gon' be the one to call him out

Look how many times he let you down

When's he gonna learn to be a real man

I'll be the one to say you're beautiful

One more word he never said at all

I'm just sayin' you need to go

Forget that boy, forget that boy

We know that that boy ain't good enough for you

You're holding back tears in your eyes

That boy wanna fight but I never see him fighting for you

He'll never realize what he's got

Until it's gone (and he'll lose you forever)

Girl you'll be alright, forget that boy

Girl, don't you know you set the tone?

I'll make you stop that, fight back

He won't get away with that

Look who's ringing up your phone

You wanna call back, leave that

Ain't nobody got time for that

It's funny how the tables turn