Lirik Lagu Auditions – Emma Stone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Auditions – Emma Stone

My aunt used to live in Paris

I remember, she used to come home and tell us these stories about being abroad

And I remember she told us that she jumped into the river once, barefoot

She smiled

Leapt, without looking

And tumbled into the Seine

The water was freezing

She spent a month sneezing

But said she would do it again

Here's to the ones who dream

Foolish as they may seem

Here's to the hearts that ache

Here's to the mess we make



She captured a feeling

Sky with no ceiling

The sunset inside a frame

She lived in her liquor

And died with a flicker

I'll always remember the flame

Here's to the ones who dream

Foolish as they may seem

Here's to the hearts that ache

Here's to the mess we make

She told me

"A bit of madness is key

To give us new colors to see

Who knows where it will lead us?

And that's why they need us"

So bring on the rebels

The ripples from pebbles

The painters, and poets, and plays

And here's to the fools who dream

Crazy as they may seem

Here's to the hearts that break

Here's to the mess we make