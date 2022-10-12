Lirik Lagu About The Boy – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu About The Boy – Little Mix
Something about
Something about the boy
Something about
Something about the boy
Something about
Something about the boy
Just something about the boy
It's the verse in my head
The words that make me stutter
The swag in my step
The change from gray to color
A guaranteed bet
Oh, I found my lucky number
The feeling that you get
Can't help but make me wonder
No need to try
He's just right
He's got that something
I can't let nobody tell me no
No I don't mind
Takes me high
I won't stop until the boy is mine
He got me good
I've got it bad
He got me feeling like a girl gone mad
Got me running around like I'm a lovefool
Taking me down I can't stop
He got me up
I can't come down
He got me locked and I don't want out
I know he's playing my heart and I ain't got no choice
There's just something about the boy
Something about
Something about the boy
Something about
Something about the boy
Something about
Something about the boy
There's just something about the boy
It's the first time we met
The lightening to my thunder
The green light on red
The kiss that pulls me under
It's only for me
If you're the test I got the answer
And I'm all that you need
Now you finally get the chance to
No need to try
He's just right
He's got that something
I can't let nobody tell me no
No I don't mind
Takes me high
I won't stop until the boy is mine
He got me good
I've got it bad
He got me feeling like a girl gone mad
Got me running around like I'm a lovefool
Taking me down I can't stop
He got me up
I can't come down
He got me locked and I don't want out
I know he's playing my heart and I ain't got no choice
There's just something about the boy
