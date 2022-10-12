Lirik Lagu About The Boy – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu About The Boy – Little Mix

Something about

Something about the boy

Something about

Something about the boy

Something about

Something about the boy

Just something about the boy

It's the verse in my head

The words that make me stutter

The swag in my step

The change from gray to color

A guaranteed bet

Oh, I found my lucky number

The feeling that you get

Can't help but make me wonder

No need to try

He's just right

He's got that something

I can't let nobody tell me no

No I don't mind

Takes me high

I won't stop until the boy is mine

He got me good

I've got it bad

He got me feeling like a girl gone mad

Got me running around like I'm a lovefool

Taking me down I can't stop

He got me up

I can't come down

He got me locked and I don't want out

I know he's playing my heart and I ain't got no choice

There's just something about the boy

Something about

Something about the boy

Something about

Something about the boy

Something about

Something about the boy

There's just something about the boy

It's the first time we met

The lightening to my thunder

The green light on red

The kiss that pulls me under

It's only for me

If you're the test I got the answer

And I'm all that you need

Now you finally get the chance to

No need to try

He's just right

He's got that something

I can't let nobody tell me no

No I don't mind

Takes me high

I won't stop until the boy is mine

He got me good

I've got it bad

He got me feeling like a girl gone mad

Got me running around like I'm a lovefool

Taking me down I can't stop

He got me up

I can't come down

He got me locked and I don't want out

I know he's playing my heart and I ain't got no choice

There's just something about the boy