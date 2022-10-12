Lirik Lagu Decalcomania – Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Decalcomania – Jungkook (BTS)
When I see you smile in the screen
You're good at everything
You're just perfect
Feels like I've never been you
Do you even see me?
Do you know who I am?
Or how do I look now?
You don't like me like that~
Come and tell me so much, beautiful heart
Oh I'm gonna listen to you~
Please~
All the numbers too big
Can't get out of your game
Oh I want to paint it like you~
Please~
I want to be your decalcomania
I want you~
I want to be your decalcomania
I want...
I want you~
Terjemahan Lagu Decalcomania
Saat aku melihatmu tersenyum di layar
Kamu pandai dalam segala hal
Kamu sempurna
Terasa seperti aku belum pernah menjadi kamu
Apakah kamu bahkan melihatku?
Apakah kam tahu siapa aku?
Atau bagaimana penampilanku sekarang?
Anda tidak menyukaiku seperti itu~
