Lirik Lagu Decalcomania – Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Decalcomania – Jungkook (BTS)

When I see you smile in the screen

You're good at everything

You're just perfect

Feels like I've never been you

Do you even see me?

Do you know who I am?

Or how do I look now?

You don't like me like that~

Come and tell me so much, beautiful heart

Oh I'm gonna listen to you~

Please~

All the numbers too big

Can't get out of your game

Oh I want to paint it like you~

Please~

I want to be your decalcomania

I want you~

I want to be your decalcomania

I want...

I want you~

Terjemahan Lagu Decalcomania

Saat aku melihatmu tersenyum di layar

Kamu pandai dalam segala hal

Kamu sempurna

Terasa seperti aku belum pernah menjadi kamu

Apakah kamu bahkan melihatku?

Apakah kam tahu siapa aku?

Atau bagaimana penampilanku sekarang?

Anda tidak menyukaiku seperti itu~