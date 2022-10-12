Lirik Lagu Love Me Like You – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Me Like You – Little Mix

Sha-la-la-la

Sha-la-la-la

Sha-la-la-la

He might got the biggest ca-a-ar

Don't mean he can drive me wild

Or he can go for miles

Said he got a lot of ca-a-ash

Darling, he can't buy my love

It's you I'm dreaming of

They try to romance me, but you got that nasty

And that's what I want (that's what I want)

So baby, baby

Come and save me

Don't need those other numbers

When I got my number one

Last night, I laid in bed so blue

'Cause I realized the truth

They can't love me like you

I tried to find somebody new

Baby, they ain't got a clue

Can't love me like you

(Ah)

Used to get it when I wa-a-ant

You were pouring out your love

I could never get enough

Now I'm dealing with these bo-o-oys

When I really need a man

Who can do it like I can

They try to romance me, but you got that nasty

And that's what I want (that's what I want)

So baby, baby

Come and save me

Don't need those other lovers

When I got my number one

Last night, I laid in bed so blue

'Cause I realized the truth

They can't love me like you

I tried to find somebody new

Baby, they ain't got a clue

Can't love me like you

Sha-la-la-la, woo-ooh-ooh

Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh

Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh

Can't love me like you

Sha-la-la-la, woo-ooh-ooh

Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh

Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh

Can't love me like you