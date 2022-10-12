Lirik Lagu Love Me Like You – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Me Like You – Little Mix
Sha-la-la-la
Sha-la-la-la
Sha-la-la-la
He might got the biggest ca-a-ar
Don't mean he can drive me wild
Or he can go for miles
Said he got a lot of ca-a-ash
Darling, he can't buy my love
It's you I'm dreaming of
They try to romance me, but you got that nasty
And that's what I want (that's what I want)
So baby, baby
Come and save me
Don't need those other numbers
When I got my number one
Last night, I laid in bed so blue
'Cause I realized the truth
They can't love me like you
I tried to find somebody new
Baby, they ain't got a clue
Can't love me like you
(Ah)
Used to get it when I wa-a-ant
You were pouring out your love
I could never get enough
Now I'm dealing with these bo-o-oys
When I really need a man
Who can do it like I can
They try to romance me, but you got that nasty
And that's what I want (that's what I want)
So baby, baby
Come and save me
Don't need those other lovers
When I got my number one
Last night, I laid in bed so blue
'Cause I realized the truth
They can't love me like you
I tried to find somebody new
Baby, they ain't got a clue
Can't love me like you
Sha-la-la-la, woo-ooh-ooh
Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh
Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh
Can't love me like you
Sha-la-la-la, woo-ooh-ooh
Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh
Sha-la-la-la, oh-oh-oh
Can't love me like you
