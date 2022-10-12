Lirik Lagu Rendezvous – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rendezvous – Little Mix
Tension, I need your attention
Lately you've been slippin'
Baby, you've been missin' mmm
Miss you, why you make me miss you?
I guess that's my issue
Don't you need your fix too? Mmm
Say if you need a ride, I could be right outside
Pull up in your driveway, take you to paradise
We can go anywhere, as long as we take it there
Nothin' that I won't do
How you feel about a rendezvous?
Rendezvous, time for two
I ain't tryna fall in love with you
Just tryna do a rendezvous
And you already know the time and place
Come see me face-to-face
I want you every day
In every single way
Yeah, you know the time and place
Come see me face-to-face
I want you every day
In every single way
Ayy
Take it, like an invitation
To new elevations
Hard to see locations, mmm
Tempo, get to that crescendo
Pick the pace up, go slow
Cloudin' up the window, mmm
Say you if need a ride, I could be right outside (yeah)
Pull up in your driveway, take you to paradise (take you to paradise)
We can go anywhere (yeah), long as we take it there (yeah)
Nothin' that I won't do
