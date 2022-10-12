Lirik Lagu Rendezvous – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rendezvous – Little Mix

Tension, I need your attention

Lately you've been slippin'

Baby, you've been missin' mmm

Miss you, why you make me miss you?

I guess that's my issue

Don't you need your fix too? Mmm

Say if you need a ride, I could be right outside

Pull up in your driveway, take you to paradise

We can go anywhere, as long as we take it there

Nothin' that I won't do

How you feel about a rendezvous?

Rendezvous, time for two

I ain't tryna fall in love with you

Just tryna do a rendezvous

And you already know the time and place

Come see me face-to-face

I want you every day

In every single way

Yeah, you know the time and place

Come see me face-to-face

I want you every day

In every single way

Ayy

Take it, like an invitation

To new elevations

Hard to see locations, mmm

Tempo, get to that crescendo

Pick the pace up, go slow

Cloudin' up the window, mmm

Say you if need a ride, I could be right outside (yeah)

Pull up in your driveway, take you to paradise (take you to paradise)

We can go anywhere (yeah), long as we take it there (yeah)

Nothin' that I won't do