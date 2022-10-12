Lirik Lagu Trash – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trash – Little Mix

Lie, all he ever does is lie

You don't know where he went last night

Creeping through the door like you won't notice

Why? (Why?)

You keep on going back, girl, why? (Why?)

All he does is make you cry (cry)

When he apologises, keep your focus

He's always working late (what?)

He's always on his phone (no)

You dealing with the pain (huh?)

Gotta let him go (go)

You're too beautiful

Way too beautiful

I'm telling you, here's what we gonna do (woo)

If your man's a player, throw him in the trash

Tell him, "See you later", never call him back

Girl, it ain't your problem if he don't know how to act

We gon' sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, 'cause

If your man's a liar, throw him in the trash

Dry out all them tears, we ain't never looking back

Pick up all his things and put 'em in the bag

I'ma throw him out with the trash

Learn, the only way that he gon' learn

Get a lighter, let it burn

But don't you dare give in when he (no) comes running (no)

First (First)

Girl, it's time to put you first (first)

Find a man that you deserve ('serve)

Now you gonna see the bad ones coming

He's always working late (what?)

He's always on his phone (yeah)

You dealing with the pain (yeah)

Gotta let him go (yeah) (let him go)

You're too beautiful (yeah)

Way too beautiful

I'm telling you, here's what we gonna do

If your man's a player, throw him in the trash

Tell him, "See you later", never call him back

Girl, it ain't your problem if he don't know how to act (woo)

We gon' sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, 'cause

If your man's a liar, throw him in the trash (throw him in the trash)

Dry out all those tears, we ain't never looking back (never looking back)

Pick up all his things and put them in the bag (no, no, no, no)

I'ma throw him out with the trash

Trash, throw him in the trash, girl (trash)

Throw him in the trash, girl

Oh, oh, oh, yeah, trash

So, if he isn't gonna treat you right (no, no)

And keeping him is wasting your time, yeah

You need to throw him away, throw him away, throw him away, girl

Telling you, here's what we gonna do (do)