Lirik Lagu Trash – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
Little Mix.
Little Mix. /Instagram @littlemix

Lirik Lagu TrashLittle Mix

Lie, all he ever does is lie
You don't know where he went last night
Creeping through the door like you won't notice
Why? (Why?)
You keep on going back, girl, why? (Why?)
All he does is make you cry (cry)
When he apologises, keep your focus

He's always working late (what?)
He's always on his phone (no)
You dealing with the pain (huh?)
Gotta let him go (go)
You're too beautiful
Way too beautiful
I'm telling you, here's what we gonna do (woo)

If your man's a player, throw him in the trash
Tell him, "See you later", never call him back
Girl, it ain't your problem if he don't know how to act
We gon' sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, 'cause
If your man's a liar, throw him in the trash
Dry out all them tears, we ain't never looking back
Pick up all his things and put 'em in the bag
I'ma throw him out with the trash

Learn, the only way that he gon' learn
Get a lighter, let it burn
But don't you dare give in when he (no) comes running (no)
First (First)
Girl, it's time to put you first (first)
Find a man that you deserve ('serve)
Now you gonna see the bad ones coming

He's always working late (what?)
He's always on his phone (yeah)
You dealing with the pain (yeah)
Gotta let him go (yeah) (let him go)
You're too beautiful (yeah)
Way too beautiful
I'm telling you, here's what we gonna do

If your man's a player, throw him in the trash
Tell him, "See you later", never call him back
Girl, it ain't your problem if he don't know how to act (woo)
We gon' sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, 'cause
If your man's a liar, throw him in the trash (throw him in the trash)
Dry out all those tears, we ain't never looking back (never looking back)
Pick up all his things and put them in the bag (no, no, no, no)
I'ma throw him out with the trash

Trash, throw him in the trash, girl (trash)
Throw him in the trash, girl
Oh, oh, oh, yeah, trash

So, if he isn't gonna treat you right (no, no)
And keeping him is wasting your time, yeah
You need to throw him away, throw him away, throw him away, girl
Telling you, here's what we gonna do (do)

Editor: Nopsi Marga

