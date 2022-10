Lirik Lagu Evergreen - Omar Apollo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) - Omar Apollo

He don't love

Me no more

He don't love

He don't love

Me no more

Evergreen, he controls me

Was there something wrong with my body?

Am I not what you wanted, babe?

If I ever tried, if I ever tried

I would

Evergreen, he tears me to pieces

(Evergreen) Doesn't even have to try

She don't

Know you like me

She could never love you more

More than me

But sometimes I pray that you fall in love

I've cried, I've cried so much

For you, baby

Evergreen, he tears me to pieces

(Evergreen) Doesn't even have to try

(Evergreen)

You know you really made me hate myself

Had to stop before I break myself

Shoulda broke it off to date myself

You didn't deserve me at all

At all, at all

One last time

I see, (Ever) Evergreen

Please don't come home to me

Sweet Evergreen

He don't love

Me no more

He don't love

Me no more

He don't love

He don't love

Me no more