Lirik Lagu The Kids Aren't Alright - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Kids Aren't Alright - The Offspring

When we were young the future was so bright (Whoa)

The old neighborhood was so alive (Whoa)

And every kid on the whole damn street (Whoa)

Was gonna make it big and not be beat

Now the neighborhood's cracked and torn (Whoa)

The kids are grown up but their lives are worn (Whoa)

How can one little street

Swallow so many lives?

Chances thrown, nothing's free

Longing for what used to be

Still it's hard, hard to see

Fragile lives, shattered dreams

(Go!)

Jamie had a chance, well she really did (Whoa)

Instead she dropped out and had a couple of kids (Whoa)

Mark still lives at home 'cause he's got no job (Whoa)

He just plays guitar and smokes a lot of pot

Jay committed suicide (Whoa)

Brandon OD'd and died (Whoa)

What the hell is going on?

The cruelest dream, reality

Chances thrown, nothing's free

Longing for what used to be

Still it's hard, hard to see

Fragile lives, shattered dreams

(Go!)

Chances thrown, nothing's free

Longing for what used to be

Still it's hard, hard to see

Fragile lives, shattered dreams

Credit

Penyanyi: The Offspring

Penulis lagu: Dexter Holland

Album: Americana

Dirilis: 21 September 1999

Label: Columbia

