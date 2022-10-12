Lirik Lagu I Lived - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Lived - OneRepublic

Hope when you take that jump, you don't fear the fall

Hope when the water rises, you built a wall

Hope when the crowd screams out, it's screaming your name

Hope if everybody runs, you choose to stay

Hope that you fall in love, and it hurts so bad

The only way you can know is give it all you have

And I hope that you don't suffer but take the pain

Hope when the moment comes, you'll say...

I, I did it all

I, I did it all

I owned every second that this world could give

I saw so many places, the things that I did

With every broken bone, I swear I lived

Hope that you spend your days, but they all add up

And when that sun goes down, hope you raise your cup

Oh, I wish that I could witness all your joy and all your pain

But until my moment comes, I'll say...

I, I did it all

I, I did it all

I owned every second that this world could give

I saw so many places, the things that I did

With every broken bone, I swear I lived

Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

With every broken bone, I swear I lived

With every broken bone, I swear I...

I, I did it all

I, I did it all

I owned every second that this world could give

I saw so many places, the things that I did

With every broken bone, I swear I lived