Lirik Lagu I Lived - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Lived - OneRepublic
Hope when you take that jump, you don't fear the fall
Hope when the water rises, you built a wall
Hope when the crowd screams out, it's screaming your name
Hope if everybody runs, you choose to stay
Hope that you fall in love, and it hurts so bad
The only way you can know is give it all you have
And I hope that you don't suffer but take the pain
Hope when the moment comes, you'll say...
I, I did it all
I, I did it all
I owned every second that this world could give
I saw so many places, the things that I did
With every broken bone, I swear I lived
Hope that you spend your days, but they all add up
And when that sun goes down, hope you raise your cup
Oh, I wish that I could witness all your joy and all your pain
But until my moment comes, I'll say...
I, I did it all
I, I did it all
I owned every second that this world could give
I saw so many places, the things that I did
With every broken bone, I swear I lived
Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
With every broken bone, I swear I lived
With every broken bone, I swear I...
I, I did it all
I, I did it all
I owned every second that this world could give
I saw so many places, the things that I did
With every broken bone, I swear I lived
Artikel Pilihan