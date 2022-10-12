Lirik Lagu Something Better - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something Better - Elephant Kind
Something better for me now
I'm gonna walk away
Travel far and tried to stay sane
Something better for me now
That's what I really want
Nothing but a piece of mine
Something missing inside of me
There are days that all I want
I haven't caught too many times in this rain
I wanna go back to a place
Where I can find myself
I will find myself somebody
Don't worry 'bout me
Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before
This place looks familiar
I will find myself somebody
Don't worry 'bout me
Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before
This place looks familiar
I will find myself somebody
Don't worry 'bout me
Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before
This place looks familiar
I will find myself somebody
Don't worry 'bout me
Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before
This place looks familiar
Artis: Elephant Kind
Album: City J
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: R&B
