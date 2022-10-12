Lirik Lagu Something Better - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something Better - Elephant Kind

Something better for me now

I'm gonna walk away

Travel far and tried to stay sane

Something better for me now

That's what I really want

Nothing but a piece of mine

Something missing inside of me

There are days that all I want

I haven't caught too many times in this rain

I wanna go back to a place

Where I can find myself

I will find myself somebody

Don't worry 'bout me

Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before

This place looks familiar

I will find myself somebody

Don't worry 'bout me

Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before

This place looks familiar

I will find myself somebody

Don't worry 'bout me

Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before

This place looks familiar

I will find myself somebody

Don't worry 'bout me

Cause I'll be fine and I've been here before

This place looks familiar

Artis: Elephant Kind

Album: City J

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: R&B