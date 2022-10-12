Lirik Hey You - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hey You - Pink Floyd

Hey you, out there in the cold

Getting lonely, getting old

Can you feel me?

Hey you, standing in the aisles

With itchy feet and fading smiles

Can you feel me?

Hey you, don't help them to bury the light

Don't give in without a fight

Hey you out there on your own

Sitting naked by the phone

Would you touch me?

Hey you with you ear against the wall

Waiting for someone to call out

Would you touch me?

Hey you, would you help me to carry the stone?

Open your heart, I'm coming home

But it was only fantasy

The wall was too high

As you can see

No matter how he tried

He could not break free

And the worms ate into his brain

Hey you, out there on the road

Always doing what you're told

Can you help me?

Hey you, out there beyond the wall

Breaking bottles in the hall

Can you help me?

Hey you, don't tell me there's no hope at all

Together we stand, divided we fall

Credit

Album: The Wall

Dirilis:1979

Penulis lagu: Roger Waters

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hey You - Pink Floyd

Hey You merupakan salah satu lagu paling misterius karya Pink Floyd dalam album The Wall yang dirilis pada tahun 1979.