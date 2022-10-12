Lirik Lagu Clock Strikes - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Potret grup band rock Jepang ONE OK ROCK.
Potret grup band rock Jepang ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu Clock Strikes - ONE OK ROCK

What waits for you?
What's breaking through?
Nothing for good
You're sure it's true?
Eien nante naito iikitte shimattara
Amarinimo sabishikute setsunai deshou
Dare mo ga hontou wa shinjitai kedo
Uragirarere ba fukaku kizu tsuite shimau mono

Towa ga aru sekai ga risou dewa naku
Sore wo shinji tsuzuketeiru sugata
Sore koso bokura ga nozomu beki sekai
To kizuku koto ga dekita nara
What will we have?

Believe that time is always forever
And I'll always be here
Believe it till the end
I won't go away
And won't say never
It doesn't have to be friend
You can keep it till the end

Tameshini eien nante nai to ii kirou
Soshitara kibou ya yume wa ikutsu shinu darou?
Sorega sonzai shinai koto no zetsubou to
Sonzai suru koto no zankoku wo
Souzou shite mite boku wa sukoshi mata
Mekuru peji no te wo tomeru
How will we have?

Believe that time is always forever
And I'll always be here
Believe it till the end
I won't go away
And won't say never
It doesn't have to be friend
You can keep it till the end

Believe that time is always forever
And I'll always be here
Believe it till the end
I won't go away
And won't say never
It doesn't have to be friend
You can keep it till the end
Keep it till the end
You can keep it till the end
And time will stay
Time goes by

You can keep it till the end

