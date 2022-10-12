Lirik Lagu Clock Strikes - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Clock Strikes - ONE OK ROCK

What waits for you?

What's breaking through?

Nothing for good

You're sure it's true?

Eien nante naito iikitte shimattara

Amarinimo sabishikute setsunai deshou

Dare mo ga hontou wa shinjitai kedo

Uragirarere ba fukaku kizu tsuite shimau mono

Towa ga aru sekai ga risou dewa naku

Sore wo shinji tsuzuketeiru sugata

Sore koso bokura ga nozomu beki sekai

To kizuku koto ga dekita nara

What will we have?

Believe that time is always forever

And I'll always be here

Believe it till the end

I won't go away

And won't say never

It doesn't have to be friend

You can keep it till the end

Tameshini eien nante nai to ii kirou

Soshitara kibou ya yume wa ikutsu shinu darou?

Sorega sonzai shinai koto no zetsubou to

Sonzai suru koto no zankoku wo

Souzou shite mite boku wa sukoshi mata

Mekuru peji no te wo tomeru

How will we have?

Believe that time is always forever

And I'll always be here

Believe it till the end

I won't go away

And won't say never

It doesn't have to be friend

You can keep it till the end

Believe that time is always forever

And I'll always be here

Believe it till the end

I won't go away

And won't say never

It doesn't have to be friend

You can keep it till the end

Keep it till the end

You can keep it till the end

And time will stay

Time goes by

You can keep it till the end

Credit