Lirik Lagu Shame on You - Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shame on You - Indigo Girls

My friends they wash the windows

And they shine in the sun

They tell me, "Wake up early in the morning sometime

See what a beautiful job we done"

I say, "Let's put on some tunes

Sing along and Doolittle all day"

Go down to the riverside, take off our shoes

And wash these sins away

The river said

"La la la"

It said, "Shame on you"

The river said

"La la la"

It said, "Shame on you"

I go down to Chicano city park

Because it makes me feel so fine

And when the weeds go down you can see up close

In the dead of the winter time

But when the summer comes everything's in bloom

And you wouldn't know it's there

And white folks like to pretend it's not

But their music's in the air

You can hear them singing

"La la la"

They said, "Shame on you"

You can feel them dancing

"La la la"

They said, "Shame on you"

My friend Tanner she says, "You know

Me and Jesus we're of the same heart

The only thing that keeps us distant

Is that I keep fuckin' up"

I said, "Come on down to Chicano city park

And wash your blues away"

The beautiful ladies walk right by

You know I never know what to say

And they'll be singing

"Ooh la la la la la la la la, shame on you"

And they'll be dancing

Ooh la la la, they said, "Shame on you

Shame on you"

Let's go road block trippin' in the middle of the night

Up in Gainesville town

There'll be blue lights flashing down the long dirt road

When they ask me to step out

They say, "We be looking for illegal immigrants

Can we check your car"

I say, "You know it's funny

I think we were on the same boat back in 1694"

And I said

"Ooh la la la la la la la la, shame on you"

They'll be dancing

La la la I said, "Shame on you"

I said

"Ooh la la la la la la la la, shame on you

Shame on you, la la

La la la la shame on you"

I said

I said

"La la la shame on you"

I'll be dancing (and they'll be singing)

La la la I said, "Shame on you

Shame on you"