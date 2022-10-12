Lirik Lagu Avalanche – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Bring Me The Horizon – Avalanche
Cut me open and tell me what's inside
Diagnose me 'cause I can't keep wondering why
And no, it's not a phase 'cause it happens all the time
Start over, check again, now tell me what you find
'Cause I'm going out of frequency
Can anyone respond?
It's like an avalanche, I feel myself go under
'Cause the weight of it's like hands around my neck
I never stood a chance, my heart has frozen over
And I feel like I am treading on thin ice
Am I broken? What's the chance I will survive?
Don't sugarcoat me 'cause I feel like suicide
Just give it to me straight, 'cause I'm running out of time
I need an antidote, now what can you prescribe?
It's like an avalanche, I feel myself go under
'Cause the weight of it's like hands around my neck
I never stood a chance, my heart has frozen over
And I feel like I am treading on thin ice, and I'm going under
I need a cure for me 'cause the square doesn't fit the circle
Give me a remedy 'cause my head wasn't wired for this world
I need a cure for me 'cause the square doesn't fit the circle
Give me a remedy 'cause my head wasn't wired for this world
I'm going out of frequency
Can anyone respond?
'Cause I'm going out of frequency
Can anyone respond?
It's like an avalanche, I feel myself go under
'Cause the weight of it's like hands around my neck
I never stood a chance, my heart has frozen over
And I feel like I am treading on thin ice, and I'm going under
I need a cure for me 'cause a square doesn't fit the circle
Give me a remedy 'cause my head wasn't wired for this world
I need a cure for me 'cause a square doesn't fit the circle
Give me a remedy 'cause when it hits, well, it hits like an avalanche
