Lirik Lagu Every Summertime – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every Summertime – Niki

18, we were undergrads

Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh

Outer Richmond in a taxi cab

You were sweating bullets on the way to my dad's and oh

You said, "Baby, think we're moving too fast", ah-ah

And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (flashed a smile)

And that's when I caught me hoping you'd stay a while (stay a while)

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely, but you don't have to try

'Cause, baby, I fall in love every summertime

25, man we're missing church

Laugh 'bout everyone we're hating at work

Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt

Cry the way home, and you're putting me first, oh

Yeah, we just always know what to say (mh, ah, yeah)

We're strolling down the boulevard

And dancing under streetlights (oh, the lights)

Every year we get older, and I'm still on your side (oh, I)

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely, but you don't have to try

'Cause, baby, I fall in love every summertime

Every day is summertime

Every day is summertime

Every day is summertime with you

Every day is summertime

Every day is summertime

Every day is summertime with you