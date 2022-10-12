Lirik Lagu It Ain’t Me - Selana Gomez ft Kygo dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Penyanyi, Selena Gomez.
Penyanyi, Selena Gomez. /Instagram @selenagomez

It Ain’t Me - Selana Gomez & Kygo

It ain't me
It ain't me
It ain't me

I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor of The Bowery
Nowhere's high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough

No, I don't wanna know
Where you've been or where you're going
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own

Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you when the Sun won't let you sleep?
It ain't me

Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!

Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!

Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!

Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu What Type of X – Jessi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What Type of X – Jessi dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
Lirik Dogs - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Dogs - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wish - Gaho, OST. Stranger 2 dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish - Gaho, OST. Stranger 2 dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wings – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wings – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Love You – AKMU dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Love You – AKMU dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Clued up – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clued up – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Boy – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terambang – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terambang – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Auditions – Emma Stone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Auditions – Emma Stone dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pouring – Day6 dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pouring – Day6 dan Makna di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Klaim Polri Soal Gas Air Mata Kedaluwarsa Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Kalau Misalnya Sudah Expired, Kadarnya Berkurang
2

Sidang Ferdy Sambo Cs Akan Ditayangkan Terbuka untuk Publik, Simak Penjelasan Lengkap Polri
3

Anies Baswedan Pamit Sebagai Gubernur: Ini Hari Senin Terakhir Saya Bertugas di Jakarta
4

Ketua DPRD DKI Minta Heru Budi Tuntaskan Pekerjaan Anies Baswedan yang Belum Selesai
5

TGIPF Klaim Punya Informasi Penting Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Memperkuat Analisis
6

Sejumlah Ledakan Kembali Muncul di Kyiv Sehari Setelah Vladimir Putin Salahkan Ukraina Atas Hancurnya Jembatan
7

Honda Luncurkan Motor Baru yang Bikin Heboh, Sebut Seliter Bisa Tembus 71,4 km?
8

Kakak Rizky Billar: KDRT Itu Bukan Kekerasan, Itu Keharmonisan dalam Rumah Tangga
9

Hari Kesehatan Mental Sedunia: Cara Ukraina Hadapi Dampak Perang terhadap Kesehatan Mental Warganya
10

Berkas Perkara Ferdy Sambo CS Diterima PN Jaksel, Total 11 Tersangka

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Aceh

Hasil Liga Champions Grup H, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Bianconeri Dipermalukan Klub Israel 2-0

Hasil Liga Champions Grup H, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Bianconeri Dipermalukan Klub Israel 2-0

12 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Indotrends

Lirik dan Makna Lagu Batak Populer Berjudul Sinanggar Tulo, Artinya Soal Perjodohan

Lirik dan Makna Lagu Batak Populer Berjudul Sinanggar Tulo, Artinya Soal Perjodohan

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download Logo Hari Santri 2022 Format JPG dan PNG, Simak Filosofi Logo HSN 2022 di Sini

Link Download Logo Hari Santri 2022 Format JPG dan PNG, Simak Filosofi Logo HSN 2022 di Sini

12 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Indotrends

'Tondi Tondi Hu Do Ho' Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Batak Berjudul Tondi Tondiku oleh Trio Style Voice

'Tondi Tondi Hu Do Ho' Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Batak Berjudul Tondi Tondiku oleh Trio Style Voice

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Terpesona, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Terpesona, Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

25 Kata dalam Bahasa Makassar serta Artinya ini Masuk KBBI, Mulai dari Acuci hingga Tumanurung

25 Kata dalam Bahasa Makassar serta Artinya ini Masuk KBBI, Mulai dari Acuci hingga Tumanurung

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini, Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions 2022, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini, Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions 2022, Tinggal Klik

12 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 12 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Upin dan Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, BlockBuster

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Upin dan Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, BlockBuster

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Siang Hari.Hujan Masih Melanda Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Siang Hari.Hujan Masih Melanda Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022

12 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Tiada Berdaya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Tiada Berdaya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Yatim Piatu, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Yatim Piatu, Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica Selain Yalla Shoot dan Koora Live Streaming, Cek di Sini Segera

Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica Selain Yalla Shoot dan Koora Live Streaming, Cek di Sini Segera

12 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Bukan di Yalla Shoot atau Koora Live Streaming, Cek Link Berikut Ini

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Bukan di Yalla Shoot atau Koora Live Streaming, Cek Link Berikut Ini

12 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Media Magelang

Sedang Tayang! Ini Link Nonton AC Milan vs Chelsea via SCTV

Sedang Tayang! Ini Link Nonton AC Milan vs Chelsea via SCTV

12 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Liga Champions Grup E, Cek Link Nonton Disini For Free

Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Liga Champions Grup E, Cek Link Nonton Disini For Free

12 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG TAYANG! Nonton Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Liga Champions di Link Ini, Dukung dan Saksikan

SEDANG TAYANG! Nonton Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Liga Champions di Link Ini, Dukung dan Saksikan

12 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Champions Eropa 2022 2023

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Champions Eropa 2022 2023

12 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIRIK LAGU Bandung Oleh Yura Yunita: Lagu Tentang Cerita Bandung dan Bahasa Sunda, Dengarin Disini

LIRIK LAGU Bandung Oleh Yura Yunita: Lagu Tentang Cerita Bandung dan Bahasa Sunda, Dengarin Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Indotrends

LATIHAN Chord Gitar, Lirik Lagu Batak 'Mardua Holong' - Omega Trio: Sae Ma Ito, Sae Ma Sude

LATIHAN Chord Gitar, Lirik Lagu Batak 'Mardua Holong' - Omega Trio: Sae Ma Ito, Sae Ma Sude

12 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB