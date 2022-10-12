Lirik Lagu It Ain’t Me - Selana Gomez ft Kygo dan Fakta Dibaliknya

It Ain’t Me - Selana Gomez & Kygo
It ain't me
It ain't me
It ain't me
I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor of The Bowery
Nowhere's high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough
No, I don't wanna know
Where you've been or where you're going
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own
Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you when the Sun won't let you sleep?
It ain't me
Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!
Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!
Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!
Na, na, in The Bowery
Na, na, and the whiskey neat
Where go, are you going?
Where go?
It ain't me!
