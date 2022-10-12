Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Tommy’s Party dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Tommy’s Party
Hey there bud, how'd it go last night?
I saw you at the band stand looking pretty slammed
Did you see me feeding all my drinks to Cam?
Probably not I guess, you were quite the mess
And that girl who tagged along there with you
I never caught her name, but she seemed fucked up too
From where I sat she looked to be havin' fun
Keepin' up with you just like I used to
Hey there bud, how'd it go last night?
I'm sorry to have ditched out but I was pretty high
Heard from Leslie that on his stumble home
Nat was pukin' up all that beer she'd drunk
Though we didn't talk much, how'd your evening go?
You barely spoke a word to me besides that slurred, "Hello"
But I happened to see without even tryin'
How she laughed with you just like I used to
Hey there bud, how'd it go last night?
I woke up to a pair of shoes I've not seen next to mine
Did you whisper as you crept in through the door
How you'd never done much like this before?
I was thinking back just the other day
Remember when we used to sneak out late to go and blaze?
Seemed like loneliness was all we'd ever do
But now she's knowing you just like I used to
Credit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: Being So Normal
Tahun rilis: 2017
Label: Kingfisher Bluez
Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton
Fakta Peach Pit
Lagu Tommy’s Party merupakan bagian dari album Being So Normal yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:
