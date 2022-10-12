Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Tommy’s Party dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Tommy’s Party

Hey there bud, how'd it go last night?

I saw you at the band stand looking pretty slammed

Did you see me feeding all my drinks to Cam?

Probably not I guess, you were quite the mess

And that girl who tagged along there with you

I never caught her name, but she seemed fucked up too

From where I sat she looked to be havin' fun

Keepin' up with you just like I used to

Hey there bud, how'd it go last night?

I'm sorry to have ditched out but I was pretty high

Heard from Leslie that on his stumble home

Nat was pukin' up all that beer she'd drunk

Though we didn't talk much, how'd your evening go?

You barely spoke a word to me besides that slurred, "Hello"

But I happened to see without even tryin'

How she laughed with you just like I used to

Hey there bud, how'd it go last night?

I woke up to a pair of shoes I've not seen next to mine

Did you whisper as you crept in through the door

How you'd never done much like this before?

I was thinking back just the other day

Remember when we used to sneak out late to go and blaze?

Seemed like loneliness was all we'd ever do

But now she's knowing you just like I used to

Credit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: Being So Normal

Tahun rilis: 2017

Label: Kingfisher Bluez

Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Tommy’s Party merupakan bagian dari album Being So Normal yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: