Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Alrighty Aphrodite dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Alrighty Aphrodite

Take a seat back in your clam shell

If the ocean's not enough, nor am I

Rollin' in, I feel a dark swell

Crawlin' up the skin of my spine

If I'd known you sold on maybe

I'd've let you waste another guy

Well, alrighty, Aphrodite

Go whip that red for other eyes

Run your morning bath in sea foam

Soak your milky skin in the tide

Little pearl, you think you're in gold

But I can see the dirt in your lines

If I'd known you sold on maybe

I'd've let you waste another guy

Well, alrighty, Aphrodite

Go whip that red for other eyes

If I'd known you sold on maybe

Then, I'd've let you waste another guy

Well, alrighty, Aphrodite

Go whip that red for other eyes

Kredit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: Being So Normal

Tahun rilis: 2015

Label: Kingfisher Bluez

Fakta Peach Pit

Peach Pit adalah sebuah band pop indie asal Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada. Band ini terdiri dari Neil Smith (penyanyi dan gitaris), Christopher Vanderkooy (gitaris), Peter Wilton (bassis), dan Mikey Pascuzzi (drummer).

Band ini diciptakan ketika Neil Smith dan Chris Vanderkooy yang merupakan teman sekolah, memutuskan untuk berkolaborasi dalam sebuah proyek musik pada tahun 2014. Barulah Peter Wilton dan Mikey Pascuzzi bergabung kemudian.