Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Alrighty Aphrodite dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Alrighty Aphrodite
Take a seat back in your clam shell
If the ocean's not enough, nor am I
Rollin' in, I feel a dark swell
Crawlin' up the skin of my spine
If I'd known you sold on maybe
I'd've let you waste another guy
Well, alrighty, Aphrodite
Go whip that red for other eyes
Run your morning bath in sea foam
Soak your milky skin in the tide
Little pearl, you think you're in gold
But I can see the dirt in your lines
If I'd known you sold on maybe
I'd've let you waste another guy
Well, alrighty, Aphrodite
Go whip that red for other eyes
If I'd known you sold on maybe
Then, I'd've let you waste another guy
Well, alrighty, Aphrodite
Go whip that red for other eyes
Kredit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: Being So Normal
Tahun rilis: 2015
Label: Kingfisher Bluez
Fakta Peach Pit
Peach Pit adalah sebuah band pop indie asal Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada. Band ini terdiri dari Neil Smith (penyanyi dan gitaris), Christopher Vanderkooy (gitaris), Peter Wilton (bassis), dan Mikey Pascuzzi (drummer).
Band ini diciptakan ketika Neil Smith dan Chris Vanderkooy yang merupakan teman sekolah, memutuskan untuk berkolaborasi dalam sebuah proyek musik pada tahun 2014. Barulah Peter Wilton dan Mikey Pascuzzi bergabung kemudian.
Artikel Pilihan