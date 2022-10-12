Lirik Lagu Adore You – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walk in your rainbow paradise (paradise)
Strawberry lipstick state of mind (state of mind)
I get so lost inside your eyes
Would you believe it?
You don't have to say you love me
You don't have to say nothing
You don't have to say you're mine
Honey (ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
You're wonder under summer skies (summer skies)
Brown skin and lemon over ice
Would you believe it?
You don't have to say you love me
I just wanna tell you somethin'
Lately you've been on my mind
Honey (ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
(Ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah)
Oh, honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey
(Oh)
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
