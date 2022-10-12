Lirik Lagu The Little Name – ADORA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Little Name – ADORA

Why'd I feel so empty?

Thousands bits of plastic

Papyeoni doen gieokdeul

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Amuri bulleobwado

Kkeuteomneun meari

Aesseo sonman ppeodeul ppun

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Oh-oh-oh

Oh, ssodajineun byeorui bicheoreom

Millyeowa ppaegoki damadun maeum

Can I have your name?

We were the stars and the light

Shined like the stars in the sky

Byeolcheoreom binnadeon urin geujeo ibyeori doen geoya

Look up, the sky and the stars

Look up, the sky above the clouds

Haneureul sunoeun jeo maneun byeol geujung hanain geoya

Gireul ileun jogakbae

Oeroun pyoryu sok

Kkamuruk jami deun deungdae

Itgo jinaedeon chueok hana

Achimieotdamyeon

Geunyang neol jinachyeotgetji na

Iksukan punggyeongiramyeo

Deopeojin meonji sai

Annyeong? Insahamyeon

Dasi sarana nuneul matchwo

Oh-oh-oh

Geosen padocheoreom soyongdorichyeo

Pyeolchyeojin ilgijang geunarui maeum

Can I have your name?

We were the stars and the light

Shined like the stars in the sky

Byeolcheoreom binnadeon urin geujeo ibyeori doen geoya

Look up, the sky and the stars

Look up, the sky above the clouds

Haneureul sunoeun jeo maneun byeol geujung hanain geoya

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Woah, uh-uh-uh-uh

Mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm

Haneureul sunoeun jeo maneun byeol geujung hanain geoya

Credit

Artis: ADORA

Album: The Little Name

Rilis: 2022

Genre: K-pop

Penulis lagu: ADORA, strawberrybananaclub

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Little Name – ADORA

“The Little Name” merupakan single digital kedua dari penyanyi solo asal Korea Selatan, ADORA yang dirilis pada 7 Maret 2022 melalui S2 Entertainment. Lagu ini ditulis dan dirancang oleh ADORA sendiri bersama dengan stawberrybananaclub.