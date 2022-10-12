Lirik Lagu The Little Name – ADORA dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 12 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
ADORA
Lirik Lagu The Little Name – ADORA

Why'd I feel so empty?
Thousands bits of plastic
Papyeoni doen gieokdeul
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Amuri bulleobwado
Kkeuteomneun meari
Aesseo sonman ppeodeul ppun
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Oh-oh-oh
Oh, ssodajineun byeorui bicheoreom
Millyeowa ppaegoki damadun maeum
Can I have your name?
We were the stars and the light
Shined like the stars in the sky
Byeolcheoreom binnadeon urin geujeo ibyeori doen geoya
Look up, the sky and the stars
Look up, the sky above the clouds
Haneureul sunoeun jeo maneun byeol geujung hanain geoya
Gireul ileun jogakbae
Oeroun pyoryu sok
Kkamuruk jami deun deungdae
Itgo jinaedeon chueok hana
Achimieotdamyeon
Geunyang neol jinachyeotgetji na
Iksukan punggyeongiramyeo
Deopeojin meonji sai
Annyeong? Insahamyeon
Dasi sarana nuneul matchwo
Oh-oh-oh
Geosen padocheoreom soyongdorichyeo
Pyeolchyeojin ilgijang geunarui maeum
Can I have your name?
We were the stars and the light
Shined like the stars in the sky
Byeolcheoreom binnadeon urin geujeo ibyeori doen geoya
Look up, the sky and the stars
Look up, the sky above the clouds
Haneureul sunoeun jeo maneun byeol geujung hanain geoya
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Woah, uh-uh-uh-uh
Mmm-mmm
Mmm-mmm
Haneureul sunoeun jeo maneun byeol geujung hanain geoya

Credit

Artis: ADORA

Album: The Little Name

Rilis: 2022

Genre: K-pop

Penulis lagu: ADORA, strawberrybananaclub

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Little Name – ADORA

“The Little Name” merupakan single digital kedua dari penyanyi solo asal Korea Selatan, ADORA yang dirilis pada 7 Maret 2022 melalui S2 Entertainment. Lagu ini ditulis dan dirancang oleh ADORA sendiri bersama dengan stawberrybananaclub.

