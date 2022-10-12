Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Being So Normal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Being So Normal

"Is this on?"

She said, with unblinking eyes

In the front yard when we stepped outside

"You're alright"

I thought I heard her say to me

But I was freaked 'cause I saw Chuck kiss Livy Jeanne

Sometimes I can still see you

Just like I used to

But I grew my hair

And you got tattoos

And man, that's hard to look through

Somebody took the piss right out of me

For the last time right before that Halloween

Who was that, on the stair before the dance?

And why do you go and say that this could never last?

Sometimes I can still see you

Just like I used to

But I grew my hair

And you got tattoos

And man, that's hard to look through

Kredit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: Being So Normal

Tahun rilis: 2017

Label: Kingfisher Bluez

Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Being So Normal merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Being So Normal yang dirilis 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: