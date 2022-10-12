Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Being So Normal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Being So Normal
"Is this on?"
She said, with unblinking eyes
In the front yard when we stepped outside
"You're alright"
I thought I heard her say to me
But I was freaked 'cause I saw Chuck kiss Livy Jeanne
Sometimes I can still see you
Just like I used to
But I grew my hair
And you got tattoos
And man, that's hard to look through
Somebody took the piss right out of me
For the last time right before that Halloween
Who was that, on the stair before the dance?
And why do you go and say that this could never last?
Sometimes I can still see you
Just like I used to
But I grew my hair
And you got tattoos
And man, that's hard to look through
Kredit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: Being So Normal
Tahun rilis: 2017
Label: Kingfisher Bluez
Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton
Fakta Peach Pit
Lagu Being So Normal merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Being So Normal yang dirilis 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:
Artikel Pilihan