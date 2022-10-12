Lirik Lagu Deep In Love – Day6 dan Makna di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
12 Oktober 2022, 02:50 WIB
Salah satu personek Day6
Salah satu personek Day6 /YouTube/Day6

Lirik Lagu

Yes I'm in love
Amu mal eopsi isseul ttae
Geu ttae nan
Yes you're in love
Amu pyojeongi eopseul ttae
Ttaki eokjiro mwongareul an haedo

We got the fire
Jeongjeok geu aneseo taolla
We gonna fire
Mae sunganmada keojyeo ga
Teojil deuthan i neukkim

Deep deep deep in love
Nunbicheuro malhago isseo
Gip gip gipeojyeo
Jayeonseureopge ppajyeodeureo
Give give give me love
Mal eopsido nan da ara
(Deep deep deep in love)
I know what you want
And you know what I want
It's love
Love
Love

Yes I'm in love
Geujeo sonman daa isseul ttae
Geu ttae nan
Yes you're in love
Geujeo pyeonhage nuun chae
Seoro barabogo itgiman haedo

We got the fire
Goyoham sok tteugeoun oechim
We gonna fire
Mae sunganmada keojyeo ga
Teojil deuthan i neukkim

Deep deep deep in love
Nunbicheuro malhago isseo
Gip gip gipeojyeo
Jayeonseureopge ppajyeodeureo
Give give give me love
Mal eopsido nan da ara
(Deep deep deep in love)
I know what you want
And you know what I want
It's love

Amado kkeuchi eopsi gyesokdoel geoya
Seororeul hyanghan balgeoreumeun

Deep deep deep in love
Nunbicheuro malhago isseo
Gip gip gipeojyeo
Jayeonseureopge ppajyeodeureo
Give give give me love
Mal eopsido nan da ara
(Deep deep deep in love)
I know what you want
And you know what I want
It's love

Deep deep deep in love

