Lirik Lagu Deep In Love – Day6 dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

Yes I'm in love

Amu mal eopsi isseul ttae

Geu ttae nan

Yes you're in love

Amu pyojeongi eopseul ttae

Ttaki eokjiro mwongareul an haedo

We got the fire

Jeongjeok geu aneseo taolla

We gonna fire

Mae sunganmada keojyeo ga

Teojil deuthan i neukkim

Deep deep deep in love

Nunbicheuro malhago isseo

Gip gip gipeojyeo

Jayeonseureopge ppajyeodeureo

Give give give me love

Mal eopsido nan da ara

(Deep deep deep in love)

I know what you want

And you know what I want

It's love

Love

Love

Yes I'm in love

Geujeo sonman daa isseul ttae

Geu ttae nan

Yes you're in love

Geujeo pyeonhage nuun chae

Seoro barabogo itgiman haedo

We got the fire

Goyoham sok tteugeoun oechim

We gonna fire

Mae sunganmada keojyeo ga

Teojil deuthan i neukkim

Deep deep deep in love

Nunbicheuro malhago isseo

Gip gip gipeojyeo

Jayeonseureopge ppajyeodeureo

Give give give me love

Mal eopsido nan da ara

(Deep deep deep in love)

I know what you want

And you know what I want

It's love

Amado kkeuchi eopsi gyesokdoel geoya

Seororeul hyanghan balgeoreumeun

Deep deep deep in love

Nunbicheuro malhago isseo

Gip gip gipeojyeo

Jayeonseureopge ppajyeodeureo

Give give give me love

Mal eopsido nan da ara

(Deep deep deep in love)

I know what you want

And you know what I want

It's love

Deep deep deep in love