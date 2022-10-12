Lirik lagu Throne – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Throne - Bring Me The Horizon

Remember the moment you left me alone and

Broke every promise you ever made

I was an ocean, lost in the open

Nothin' could take the pain away



So you can throw me to the wolves

Tomorrow I will come back

Leader of the whole pack

Beat me black and blue

Every wound will shape me

Every scar will build my throne

The sticks and the stones that you used to throw have

Built me an empire, so don't even try

To cry me a river, 'cause I forgive you

You are the reason I still fight

So you can throw me to the wolves

Tomorrow I will come back

Leader of the whole pack

Beat me black and blue

Every wound will shape me

Every scar will build my throne

So you can throw me to the wolves

Tomorrow I will come back

Leader of the whole pack

Beat me black and blue

Every wound will shape me

Every scar will build my throne

I'll leave you choking

On every word you left unspoken

Rebuild all that you've broken

And now you know (know)

I'll leave you choking

On every word you left unspoken

Rebuild all that you've broken

And now you know

Every wound will shape me

Every scar will build my throne

So you can throw me to the wolves

Tomorrow I will come back

Leader of the whole pack

Beat me black and blue

Every wound will shape me

Every scar will build my throne

Credit

Artis : Bring Me the Horizon