Lirik lagu Throne – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Throne - Bring Me The Horizon
Remember the moment you left me alone and
Broke every promise you ever made
I was an ocean, lost in the open
Nothin' could take the pain away
So you can throw me to the wolves
Tomorrow I will come back
Leader of the whole pack
Beat me black and blue
Every wound will shape me
Every scar will build my throne
The sticks and the stones that you used to throw have
Built me an empire, so don't even try
To cry me a river, 'cause I forgive you
You are the reason I still fight
So you can throw me to the wolves
Tomorrow I will come back
Leader of the whole pack
Beat me black and blue
Every wound will shape me
Every scar will build my throne
So you can throw me to the wolves
Tomorrow I will come back
Leader of the whole pack
Beat me black and blue
Every wound will shape me
Every scar will build my throne
I'll leave you choking
On every word you left unspoken
Rebuild all that you've broken
And now you know (know)
I'll leave you choking
On every word you left unspoken
Rebuild all that you've broken
And now you know
Every wound will shape me
Every scar will build my throne
So you can throw me to the wolves
Tomorrow I will come back
Leader of the whole pack
Beat me black and blue
Every wound will shape me
Every scar will build my throne
Credit
Artis : Bring Me the Horizon
