Lirik lagu Shadow Moses – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bring Me The Horizon – Shadow Moses
Can you tell from the look in our eyes?
We're going nowhere
We live our lives like we're ready to die
We're going nowhere
Can you tell from the look in our eyes?
We're going nowhere
We live our lives like we're ready to die
We're going nowhere
I thought I'd buried you
And covered the tracks
You'll have to take this with your cold dead hands
I thought I'd buried you
What's dead can never die
I thought I'd cut you loose
Severed the feeling
I slipped through the cracks and you caved in my ceiling
I thought I'd buried you
What's dead can never die
Fxxx
Can you tell from the look in our eyes
We're going nowhere
We live our life like we're ready to die
We're going nowhere
You can run but you'll never escape
Over and over again
Will we ever see the end?
We're going nowhere
This is Sempiternal
Will we ever see the end?
This is Sempiternal
Over and over, again and again
Rise from the dead, you say
Secrets don't sleep till they're took to the grave
Signal the sirens, rally the troops
Ladies and gentlemen
It's the moment of truth
Can you tell from the look in our eyes?
We're going nowhere
We live our lives like we're ready to die
We're going nowhere
