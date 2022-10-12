Lirik lagu Shadow Moses – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bring Me The Horizon – Shadow Moses

Can you tell from the look in our eyes?

We're going nowhere

We live our lives like we're ready to die

We're going nowhere

Can you tell from the look in our eyes?

We're going nowhere

We live our lives like we're ready to die

We're going nowhere

I thought I'd buried you

And covered the tracks

You'll have to take this with your cold dead hands

I thought I'd buried you

What's dead can never die

I thought I'd cut you loose

Severed the feeling

I slipped through the cracks and you caved in my ceiling

I thought I'd buried you

What's dead can never die

Fxxx

Can you tell from the look in our eyes

We're going nowhere

We live our life like we're ready to die

We're going nowhere

You can run but you'll never escape

Over and over again

Will we ever see the end?

We're going nowhere

This is Sempiternal

Will we ever see the end?

This is Sempiternal

Over and over, again and again

Rise from the dead, you say

Secrets don't sleep till they're took to the grave

Signal the sirens, rally the troops

Ladies and gentlemen

It's the moment of truth

Can you tell from the look in our eyes?

We're going nowhere

We live our lives like we're ready to die

We're going nowhere