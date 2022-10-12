Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Long Gone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Long Gone
Hold on Loose, Don't grip me so tight
I've got no wings to fly but This spirit's taking flight
So tonight, we'll dance
Let's pretend we rule this town
In tomorrow's dawn
I'll be long gone
Long gone, long gone
I'll be long gone
Don't hold me loose, please grip me tight
My lungs are paper dry, From fear of losing sight
Take my palms, we'll build a wall around this town
In tomorrow's dawn, you'll be long gone
Long gone, long gone
You'll be long gone
Credit
Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit
Tahun rilis: 2017
Album: Manchild
Label: Rat Terrier, Earthtone Records, Lirico
Penulis lirik: Phum Viphurit
Fakta Menarik
Long Gone merupakan bagian dari album Manchild milik Phum Viphurit yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu.
