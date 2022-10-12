Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Long Gone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Phum Viphurit – Long Gone

Hold on Loose, Don't grip me so tight

I've got no wings to fly but This spirit's taking flight

So tonight, we'll dance

Let's pretend we rule this town

In tomorrow's dawn

I'll be long gone

Long gone, long gone

I'll be long gone

Don't hold me loose, please grip me tight

My lungs are paper dry, From fear of losing sight

Take my palms, we'll build a wall around this town

In tomorrow's dawn, you'll be long gone

Long gone, long gone

You'll be long gone

Credit

Penyanyi: Phum Viphurit

Tahun rilis: 2017

Album: Manchild

Label: Rat Terrier, Earthtone Records, Lirico

Penulis lirik: Phum Viphurit

Fakta Menarik

Long Gone merupakan bagian dari album Manchild milik Phum Viphurit yang dirilis pada 2017 lalu.