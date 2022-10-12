Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles
I've been leaving your shampoo bottles
Over in the corner there
Sitting empty on the bathtub rail
Wishing they could wash your hair
Yeah I keep 'em by that crumb of fancy soap
And your toothbrush at my bathroom sink
Your cellphone chargers still hanging from the wall
Haven't chucked it all, like you'd think
Though you haven't been around in weeks
I've run out of my speed stick, honey
So I have been using yours
It's fricking trash, all that organic hoo-hah
From one of your health food stores
It is seemingly worsened everyday
All this shit of yours around my house
If I could've had it any other way
Then by now I would've chucked it out
But it seems to wanna stick around
I've been leaving you in radio silence
Though I'd love to catch a pass
Waited long enough that I could never call you
Baby, how fucked is that?
And it's all just so forgettable
Till I'm sitting with your stuff alone
Man, why can't I just let it go?
I've been seeing that red Corolla
Parked out on the corner there
If it were yours
There'd be some hippy bull shit
Hanging from the rearview mirror
As I'm passing it every other day
I look in to see if this one's yours
But the shape it's in is giving it away
Yours is dented up and down the doors
Never wanted to see it more
I've been leaving you in radio silence
Though I'd love to catch a pass
Waited long enough that I could never call you
Baby, how fucked is that?
And it's all just so forgettable
Till I'm sitting with your stuff alone
Man, why can't I just let it go?
Credit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: You and Your Friends
Tahun rilis: 2020
Label: Columbia
Fakta Peach Pit
Lagu Shampoo Bottles merupakan bagian dari album Peach Pit bertajuk You and Your Friends yang dirilis 2020 lalu. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu populer milik Peach Pit.
Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton lebih dari 1,5 juta kali.
