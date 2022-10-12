Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles

I've been leaving your shampoo bottles

Over in the corner there

Sitting empty on the bathtub rail

Wishing they could wash your hair

Yeah I keep 'em by that crumb of fancy soap

And your toothbrush at my bathroom sink

Your cellphone chargers still hanging from the wall

Haven't chucked it all, like you'd think

Though you haven't been around in weeks

I've run out of my speed stick, honey

So I have been using yours

It's fricking trash, all that organic hoo-hah

From one of your health food stores

It is seemingly worsened everyday

All this shit of yours around my house

If I could've had it any other way

Then by now I would've chucked it out

But it seems to wanna stick around

I've been leaving you in radio silence

Though I'd love to catch a pass

Waited long enough that I could never call you

Baby, how fucked is that?

And it's all just so forgettable

Till I'm sitting with your stuff alone

Man, why can't I just let it go?

I've been seeing that red Corolla

Parked out on the corner there

If it were yours

There'd be some hippy bull shit

Hanging from the rearview mirror

As I'm passing it every other day

I look in to see if this one's yours

But the shape it's in is giving it away

Yours is dented up and down the doors

Never wanted to see it more

I've been leaving you in radio silence

Though I'd love to catch a pass

Waited long enough that I could never call you

Baby, how fucked is that?

And it's all just so forgettable

Till I'm sitting with your stuff alone

Man, why can't I just let it go?

Credit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: You and Your Friends

Tahun rilis: 2020

Label: Columbia

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Shampoo Bottles merupakan bagian dari album Peach Pit bertajuk You and Your Friends yang dirilis 2020 lalu. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu populer milik Peach Pit.

Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton lebih dari 1,5 juta kali.