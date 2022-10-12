Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Vickie dan Fakta di Baliknya

If you lived right down the street
Would I ever have to buy more weed when I'm low?
That's a no
You'd walk over probably bitching that it's so far
Though it's minutes and there's no guys
There's none around for ya
If you lived right down the street
Would I ever get my beauty sleep while you're crying?
Probably no, ooh
If you lived a couple over you'd be by to scream
"He's all the things that I'd like!"
And none of his are me
Vickie, it don't need to be alright, now
Your setting sun won't fall right where you think, don't think
Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me, 'round
But I thank God you don't live nеxt door to me
If you lived right down the street
You'd bе hanging 'round me like a creep
That's why I like you though
If you lived up from the corner
Would I have to have you over any time I
Well, sort of just like you?
Vickie, it don't need to be alright, now
Your setting sun won't fall right where you think, don't think
Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me, 'round
But I thank God you don't live next door to me
Oh, Vickie, it don't need to be alright
Your setting sun won't fall right where you think
Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me around
But I thank God you don't live next door
Oh, Vickie, it don't need to be alright
Your setting sun won't fall right where you think, don't think
Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me around
But I thank God you don't live next door to me
Credit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: From 2 to 3
Tahun rilis: 2022
Label: RCA
Fakta Peach Pit
Lagu Vickie merupakan bagian dari album terbaru Peach Pit bertajuk From 2 to 3 yang dirilis 2020 lalu. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu populer milik Peach Pit.
Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta kali.
