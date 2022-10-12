Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Vickie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Vickie

If you lived right down the street

Would I ever have to buy more weed when I'm low?

That's a no

You'd walk over probably bitching that it's so far

Though it's minutes and there's no guys

There's none around for ya

If you lived right down the street

Would I ever get my beauty sleep while you're crying?

Probably no, ooh

If you lived a couple over you'd be by to scream

"He's all the things that I'd like!"

And none of his are me

Vickie, it don't need to be alright, now

Your setting sun won't fall right where you think, don't think

Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me, 'round

But I thank God you don't live nеxt door to me

If you lived right down the street

You'd bе hanging 'round me like a creep

That's why I like you though

If you lived up from the corner

Would I have to have you over any time I

Well, sort of just like you?

Vickie, it don't need to be alright, now

Your setting sun won't fall right where you think, don't think

Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me, 'round

But I thank God you don't live next door to me

Oh, Vickie, it don't need to be alright

Your setting sun won't fall right where you think

Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me around

But I thank God you don't live next door

Oh, Vickie, it don't need to be alright

Your setting sun won't fall right where you think, don't think

Yeah, Vickie, you always keep me around

But I thank God you don't live next door to me

Credit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: From 2 to 3

Tahun rilis: 2022

Label: RCA

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Vickie merupakan bagian dari album terbaru Peach Pit bertajuk From 2 to 3 yang dirilis 2020 lalu. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu populer milik Peach Pit.

Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta kali.