Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Sweet FA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Sweet FA

Sweet FA

I'll take you any day, don't take me out

Just let me hear the growl

From those perfect lips

Your sweet caressing kiss can lay me out

Just don't go lead me south

As you seep on in and keep me down

Yeah, you seep on in and keep me lying 'round

Morning blues

You're such a sweet perfume, just shut your eyes

And don't go leave my side

I'll couch my days

I'm gone in such a blaze of lazy love

And it's turning me to scum

As you seep on in and keep me down

Yeah, you seep on in and keep me lying 'round, oh

Yeah, you seep on in and keep me down

Yeah, you seep on in and keep me down

Yeah, you seep on in and keep me down

Credits

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: Sweet FA

Tahun rilis: 2016

Label: Columbia Records

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Sweet FA merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Sweet F.A yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu populer milik Peach Pit.

Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta kali.