Lirik Lagu How – Morad  dan Fakta di Baliknya

How?
How?
How can I leave you?
How?
How?
How can I put the fire out
When you already
Flowing in my veins?
(How?)
How can I forsake you? (How?)
How can I forget
When I wet your lips
With mine?
Before you go up in smoke
Lost in the wind and break my very heart
While you still linger around my fingers
I'll savor my every breath with you
The death of me
I knew it
From the start you'll be the death of me
But how can I leave you? (How can I leave you?)
When something inside me
Craving for you
Like crazy
Before you go up in smoke
Lost in the wind and break my very heart
While you still linger around my fingers
I'll savor my every breath with you
Before you go up in smoke (up in smoke)
Before you lost in the wind (in the wind)
Before it all turns to ashes (turn to ashes)
Before
Before you go up in smoke
Lost in the wind and break my very heart
While you still linger around my fingers
I'll savor my every breath with you
Before you go up in smoke
Lost in the wind and break my
Break my
Really break my
Oh, you break my very heart (break my)
(Break)
(Break my)
(Very heart)
(Break my)
(Break)
(Break my)
Before you break my
Really break my
Before you break my
