Lirik Lagu How – Morad  dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How – Morad

How?

How?

How can I leave you?

How?

How?

How can I put the fire out

When you already

Flowing in my veins?

(How?)

How can I forsake you? (How?)

How can I forget

When I wet your lips

With mine?

Before you go up in smoke

Lost in the wind and break my very heart

While you still linger around my fingers

I'll savor my every breath with you

The death of me

I knew it

From the start you'll be the death of me

But how can I leave you? (How can I leave you?)

When something inside me

Craving for you

Like crazy

Before you go up in smoke

Lost in the wind and break my very heart

While you still linger around my fingers

I'll savor my every breath with you

Before you go up in smoke (up in smoke)

Before you lost in the wind (in the wind)

Before it all turns to ashes (turn to ashes)

Before

Before you go up in smoke

Lost in the wind and break my very heart

While you still linger around my fingers

I'll savor my every breath with you

Before you go up in smoke

Lost in the wind and break my

Break my

Really break my

Oh, you break my very heart (break my)

(Break)

(Break my)

(Very heart)

(Break my)

(Break)

(Break my)

Before you break my

Really break my

Before you break my

